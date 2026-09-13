My Chemical Romance Tease Possible New Album During Tour-Closing Show

My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way has hinted that the band hopes to make a new album â€” its first in more than 15 years â€” during the closing night of their Black Parade tour in San Antonio on Saturday (Sept. 12).

Explore See latest videos, charts and news

Addressing the crowd at the Alamodome, Way framed the prospect as a hope rather than a firm plan.

â€œJust know that, like, we've kind of really always wanted to make another record, so we hope that life allows us to do that,â€ he said. â€œCause you guys, honestly, you guys kept us alive so long. You guys deserve another record. I don't know when it'll be. But it'll be awesome.â€

The remarks stop well short of an official announcement â€” Way named no title, timeline or release date â€” but they represent the band's most direct public acknowledgment of a potential fifth studio album since its 2019 reunion. A new record would be My Chemical Romance's first full-length since 2010's Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys.

Since reforming, the band has released just one standalone single, 2022's â€œThe Foundations of Decay,â€ and has otherwise focused on touring, including the current run celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Black Parade.

The comments came as the band capped a hugely successful anniversary campaign. My Chemical Romance have been performing their 2006 magnum opus in full throughout the tour, which has since been extended into a global stadium run billed as The Black Parade 2026, with dates across North America, the U.K. and Europe. The band recently announced a 20th-anniversary reissue of the album, due in October.

Released in 2006, The Black Parade remains the band's commercial and cultural peak. The album was certified four-times platinum in the U.S. and topped Billboard's Top Rock Albums chart, while its lead single â€œWelcome to the Black Paradeâ€ â€” a No. 9 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 â€” has been certified five-times platinum and endures as one of the defining rock anthems of its era.