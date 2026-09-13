My Chemical Romance Tease Possible New Album During Tour-Closing Show

My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way has hinted that the band hopes to make a new album â€” its first in more than 15 years â€” during the closing night of their Black Parade tour in San Antonio on Saturday (Sept. 12).
Addressing the crowd at the Alamodome, Way framed the prospect as a hope rather than a firm plan.
â€œJust know that, like, we've kind of really always wanted to make another record, so we hope that life allows us to do that,â€ he said. â€œCause you guys, honestly, you guys kept us alive so long. You guys deserve another record. I don't know when it'll be. But it'll be awesome.â€
The remarks stop well short of an official announcement â€” Way named no title, timeline or release date â€” but they represent the band's most direct public acknowledgment of a potential fifth studio album since its 2019 reunion. A new record would be My Chemical Romance's first full-length since 2010's Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys.
Since reforming, the band has released just one standalone single, 2022's â€œThe Foundations of Decay,â€ and has otherwise focused on touring, including the current run celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Black Parade.
The comments came as the band capped a hugely successful anniversary campaign. My Chemical Romance have been performing their 2006 magnum opus in full throughout the tour, which has since been extended into a global stadium run billed as The Black Parade 2026, with dates across North America, the U.K. and Europe. The band recently announced a 20th-anniversary reissue of the album, due in October.
Released in 2006, The Black Parade remains the band's commercial and cultural peak. The album was certified four-times platinum in the U.S. and topped Billboard's Top Rock Albums chart, while its lead single â€œWelcome to the Black Paradeâ€ â€” a No. 9 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 â€” has been certified five-times platinum and endures as one of the defining rock anthems of its era.
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