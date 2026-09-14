Emily in Paris Star Lucien Laviscount Joins Daisy Ridley in The Good Samaritan as Action-Thriller Secures Key Deals (EXCLUSIVE)

Lucien Laviscount, the â€œEmily in Parisâ€ breakout recently seen in the rom-com â€œPeople We Meet on Vacation,â€ has joined fellow Brit Daisy Ridley in upcoming action-thriller â€œThe Good Samaritan.â€

From â€œTakenâ€ director Pierre Morel and based on an original screenplay by â€œRambo: Last Bloodâ€ screenwriter Matthew Ian Cirulnick, the film also stars Josh Duhamel (â€œRansom Canyon,â€ â€œShotgun Weddingâ€) and Sharlto Copley (â€œMonkey Man,â€ â€œDistrict 9â€). Production set to begin this fall.

Meanwhile, Highland Film Group â€”Â which is handing international sales and has â€œThe Good Samaritanâ€ on its TIFF market slate â€”Â has unveiled a number of key deals for the title.

Highland has sold rights to Splendid Film for Germany, Vertigo Releasing for the U.K., Key 2 Media for Spain, Blue Swan Entertainment for Italy, Three Lines Pictures for Benelux, Spentzos Film for Greece, Cinemundo for Portugal and Mediasquad for Eastern Europe. Other deals include ATV for Turkey, Falcon Films for Middle East, Lionsgate for India, Prima Entertainment for Indonesia, MovieCloud for Taiwan, California Filmes for Latin America, VVS Films for Canada, Filmfinity for South Africa and PictureWorks for Airline Rights.

CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group are co-representing U.S. domestic rights.

â€œThe Good Samaritanâ€ follows successful entrepreneur Dr. Rosalind Carver (Ridley) and her husband Matt (Lucien Laviscount) after they rescue a wounded man drifting off the coast of Indonesia, unaware that they're stepping into a deadly conspiracy. Within hours, their yacht vanishes, Matt is abducted by a gang of ruthless pirates led by Langbore (Copley), and paradise becomes a trap. Imprisoned by corrupt officials, Rosalind crosses paths with Sean Fuller (Duhamel), a battle-hardened ex-mercenary with his own reasons for taking down the pirates. In a desperate race against time, Rosalind and Sean are forced into an uneasy alliance, fighting to save her husband and expose a global trafficking empire that eliminates anyone who tries to stop it.

â€œThe Good Samaritanâ€Â isÂ produced byÂ Mark Canton (â€œ300,â€ â€œPower,â€ â€œDen of Thievesâ€)Â of Canton Entertainment. Also producing are Oakhurst Entertainment (â€œCanary Black,â€ â€œThe Fixâ€), Renee Tab (â€œFreelance,â€ â€œSound of Freedomâ€) of Sentient Entertainment and David Lipper and Bobby Daly of Latigo Films (â€œThe Fix,â€ â€œNot Without Hope,â€ â€œNeglectedâ€). Executive producers include Morel, Matthew Ian Cirulnick, Ryan Winterstern, David Hopwood, Jeff Kranzdorf for Latigo Films, Ralph Brescia, Dorothy Canton for Canton Entertainment and Delphine Perrier and Arianne Fraser for Highland Film Group, with Canton Entertainment's Karley Ferlic serving as a co-producer. The film is financed by Robert MacLean for Tribune Pictures.

Highland Film Group's current slate also includesÂ Andy Tennant's comedy â€œThe Fun Ladyâ€ starring Jessica Alba; NimrÃ³d Antal's sci-fi action thrillerÂ â€œBlueflyâ€Â starring Russell Crowe and Priyanka Chopra Jonas; Lisette Feliciano'sÂ â€œIron Janeâ€Â starring Eiza Gonzalez and Brandon Sklenar;Â Neil Burger's action thrillerÂ â€œBarracudaâ€Â starring Anthony Mackie and Dafne Keen and Justin Chadwick's action spy-thrillerÂ â€œThe Markâ€Â starring Jessica Alba, Tom Hopper and Elsa Pataky.