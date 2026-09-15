Noel Gallagher Says Oasis Knew Theyd Tour Again — But Dont Expect New Music

Noel Gallagher returned to his favorite press outlet â€” U.K. sports radio â€” to drop a few tidbits about Oasis' 2027 tour amid a much more robust chat about soccer and his beloved Manchester City.Â

Speaking with talkSPORT host Andy Goldstein, Gallagher revealed that he and his brother Liam knew almost immediately that their hugely anticipated (and hugely successful) 2025 reunion tour wouldn't be a one-off. Asked when they decided to do a second tour, Gallagher said it was after their second show at Wembley Stadium in London, just a few weeks into the trek.Â

â€œNobody really knew what was going to happenâ€¦ well, you can see it in the documentary,â€ Gallagher said, referring to the new film about the reunion tour, Oasis: Don't Look Back in Anger. â€œBut nobody really knew how it was gonna go, so we did Cardiff and Manchester, and then by the time we got to Wembley, somebody said, â€˜Well, you knowâ€¦' And it was decided that we were gonna do it. And it was all set in motion then.â€Â

Part of the reason for the quick decision, Gallagher added, was that Oasis wanted to make sure they brought the show to their fans in Europe, which was skipped entirely during the 2025 tour. â€œWe couldn't not do Europe,â€ he said. â€œOur fans in Italy, and France, Germany, Spain, and Holland have been great with us down the yearsâ€¦ so there was always a plan to do that.â€ (The 2027 run includes multiple shows in all of those countries.)

From there, the itinerary snowballed. Gallagher said Oasis was supposed to play Las Vegas and Boston in 2025 â€œbut couldn't for some reason,â€ so they added it to the 2027 tour. Then, they figured, why not do Knebworth Park, where the band famously played in 1996 as part of the Knebworth Festival.Â

â€œWe were having such a great time thatâ€¦ why wouldn't you?â€ Gallagher said.Â

Nevertheless, Gallagher was noncommittal when asked if he thought he'd want to keep going with Oasis after the 2027 tour. â€œI dunno,â€ he replied.

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And when asked the obvious, eternal follow-up about a possible new Oasis album, he replied, â€œThere won't be any new music.â€ When Goldstein asked if Gallagher wanted to â€œtalk more about it,â€ the musician cheerfully replied, â€œNo,â€ before happily chatting at length about soccer.Â

Oasis will kick off their 2027 tour with five gifts at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland next May. A lengthy run in the band's hometown of Manchester, England, will be followed by stops in Germany, Spain, Netherlands, France, and Italy. After their Boston and Vegas shows in August, Oasis will close out with two shows in Ireland, followed by that run at Knebworth in September.Â