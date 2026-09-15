Singapore-South Korea Series Collateral Romance Set at Mediacorp, Blintn

Singapore's Mediacorp and Korean content investment company Blintn are teaming on â€œCollateral Romance,â€ a 12-episode Singapore-South Korea romantic comedy filmed across both countries.

â€œCollateral Romanceâ€ is Mediacorp's second Korean drama co-production, part of the Singapore broadcaster's push to deepen creative ties with South Korea. The project is supported by the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA) and produced with Korea's Bigwave Entertainment as the production house.

Korean director Kang Min-goo (â€œItaewon Classâ€), writer Lee Do-yeon (â€œHit on the Spotâ€) and chief producer Woo Saejin (â€œAnnaâ€) lead the creative team, working alongside Singapore executive producer Leong Lye Lin (â€œSheroâ€) across script development and production.

Kim Myung-soo (â€œEmpathy Cellsâ€) and Pyo Ye-jin (â€œTaxi Driverâ€) are the leads. Singapore's Gladys Bay, a Seoul International Drama Awards winner, also joins the cast, marking her second Korean production following her debut in â€œAbsolute Value of Romance.â€

Kim's Lee Jeong-sik is an independent timber trader devoted to his work with trees, while Pyo's Na Da-woon, a merchandising director, is level-headed and focused on nothing more than a settled, ordinary future. An unplanned meeting in an unfamiliar city pulls the mismatched pair into a chain of events that upends both their routines, and as they spend time together, a mutual understanding slowly turns into romantic feeling.

Bay's character, Chu Jini, has one Singaporean and one Korean parent and heads to Korea to compete in the dance series â€œStreet Dancing Queen.â€ Guarded at first, she gradually opens up and ends up steadying the people around her as new relationships form.

â€œâ€˜Collateral Romance,' our second Korean drama co-production, reflects our continued focus on building premium regional scripted content,â€ said Virginia Lim, chief content and talent officer at Mediacorp. â€œWorking with Blintn and Bigwave Entertainment from script development through production enables us to combine our respective audience insights, storytelling strengths and market understanding. Partnerships like this are central to how we strengthen our scripted slate, build deeper relationships with key content markets and develop stories with the potential to resonate across Asia and beyond.â€

Peter Choe, chief executive officer of Blintn, described the project as reflecting the kind of cross-border collaboration the company is committed to building, bringing together Korean storytelling and talent with leading partners across Asia. â€œWe are delighted to work with Mediacorp to create a series that feels locally authentic while resonating with audiences across markets,â€ he said.

The series will premiere in the first half of 2027.

Bigwave Entertainment, the Korea-based production company behind the series, also produced the Coupang Play original â€œHit the Spotâ€ and is developing a Korean adaptation of the Japanese drama â€œUnnatural.â€ Blintn, headquartered in Korea, connects more than 1,600 media companies across 80 countries through its content investment platform.