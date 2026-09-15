Pink Sweat$ Powers his Ultimate Movement Mix With Jill Scott, Sade, Kendrick Lamar & More: See the Playlist

Music has a way of moving us before we even realize itâ€”shifting a mood, unlocking aÂ memoryÂ or changing the energy of a moment. The Planet Fitness Movement MixesÂ celebrateÂ that instinctive connection, bringing together the songs that inspire us to move forward, find ourÂ rhythmÂ and show up with intention.Â

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For this talent-driven edition, Philadelphia-born singer,Â songwriterÂ and producer Pink Sweat$ takes control of the playlist. Known for pairing intimate storytelling with stripped-back R&B, his music finds power in vulnerabilityâ€”favoring warm vocals, richÂ melodiesÂ and emotional honesty over excess. Those same qualities shape a mix rooted in his musical world: Philadelphia soul, timeless R&B, funk,Â hip-hopÂ and records built to make movement feel effortless.Â



The playlist unfolds like a complete workout. Jill Scott and Musiq Soulchild bring the warmth; The Roots andÂ Anderson .PaakÂ tighten the rhythm; BeyoncÃ©, Meek Mill and Kendrick Lamar drive the intensity; and Frank Ocean, Sade and Bill Withers guide the body toward a softer landing. Pink Sweat$' own â€œIcyâ€ and â€œAt My Worstâ€ bookend two different sides of his artistryâ€”from confident energy to tender reflection.Â



More than a collection of favorites, the mix offers a glimpse into the musical roots and influences behind Pink Sweat$' sound.Â It moves across eras without losing its center, tracing the soul, groove and lyrical intention that have long defined Philadelphia musicâ€”and continue to inform his own approach.Â



PressÂ playÂ onÂ Pink Sweat$' Movement MixÂ and keep moving with Planet Fitness.Â



CodeÂ PinkFMFÂ will give you your first month of Planet Fitness membership for FREE andÂ is applicableÂ to either membership (Black Card or Classic Card). This offer expires December 31, 2026.Â

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â€œGoldenâ€ â€” Jill Scott â€“Â Rooted in the warmth and self-possession of Philadelphia soul, â€œGoldenâ€ begins the mix with a declaration of freedom. Jill Scott's radiant delivery turns personal affirmation into forward motion, creating an uplifting opening that encourages listeners to move with intention and take up space without apology.Â



â€œJust Friends (Sunny)â€ â€” Musiq Soulchild â€“Â â€œJust Friends (Sunny)â€ settles into an easy neo-soul pocket, carried by conversational vocals and a groove that feels instantly familiar. The Philadelphia classic brings lightness to the warm-up, allowing rhythm to lead before the workout begins toÂ build inÂ intensity.Â



â€œIcyâ€ â€” Pink Sweat$Â â€”Â â€œIcyâ€ introduces Pink Sweat$'Â ownÂ perspective through sleek production, melodicÂ confidenceÂ and a sharper edge than his most stripped-back ballads.Â It'sÂ cool, controlled energy provides the transition from warming up to locking in, showing the range within his contemporary approach to R&B.Â



â€œThe Seed (2.0)â€ â€” The Roots featuring Cody ChesnuttÂ â€“Â â€œThe Seed (2.0)â€ fuses hip-hop,Â rockÂ and soul into something raw and relentlessly rhythmic. Driven by live instrumentation and Cody Chesnutt's urgent hook, the track reflects The Roots' genre-fluid Philadelphia foundation while adding a jolt of momentum as the workout begins to intensify.Â



â€œCome Downâ€ â€”Â Anderson .PaakÂ â€”Â Built around a muscular bassline and tightly wound percussion, â€œCome Downâ€ thrives on swagger and repetition.Â Anderson .Paak'sÂ raspy delivery rides the groove with restless charisma, creating the kind of controlled energy that makes it easier to findâ€”andÂ maintainâ€”a steady pace.Â



â€œTreasureâ€ â€” Bruno MarsÂ â€“Â â€œTreasureâ€ channels disco and funk through a polished modern-pop lens. Bright guitars, crispÂ percussionÂ and Bruno Mars' buoyant vocals keep theÂ trackÂ light on its feet, offering an upbeat burst of movement before the playlist begins its hardest push.Â



â€œCUFF ITâ€ â€” BeyoncÃ©Â â€”Â â€œCUFF ITâ€ turns release into a full-body experience, drawing from disco,Â funkÂ and R&B with effortless precision. BeyoncÃ©'s commanding performance glides across the production, creating a record that feels celebratory without sacrificing momentum.Â

â€œDreams and Nightmaresâ€ â€” Meek MillÂ â€“Â Few songs capture a shift in intensity like â€œDreams and Nightmares.â€ Meek Mill begins in reflection before the record erupts into one of hip-hop's most recognizable declarations of ambition, turning pressure,Â hungerÂ and perseverance into explosive forward motion.Â

â€œStrongerâ€ â€” Kanye WestÂ â€“Â Built around a Daft Punk sample and hard-edged electronic production, â€œStrongerâ€ transforms endurance into a mantra. Its mechanical pulse and repeated refrain create an immediate sense of drive, making the track feel engineered for the point in a workout when determinationÂ has toÂ take over.Â Â

â€œAlrightâ€ â€” Kendrick LamarÂ â€“Â â€œAlrightâ€ balances weight and uplift, pairing Kendrick Lamar's incisive writing with production that feels buoyant and urgent at once. Its enduring refrain has grown into a broader expression of resilience, reinforcing the idea that continuing forward can itself be an act of strength.Â

â€œPublic Service Announcementâ€ â€” JAY-ZÂ â€“Â â€œPublic Service Announcementâ€ is pure entrance music. Over Just Blaze's dramatic, soul-charged production, JAY-Z delivers every line with precision and authority, creating a compact surge of confidence designed to sharpen focus and raise the stakes.Â

â€œJust Wanna Rockâ€ â€” Lil Uzi VertÂ â€“Â â€œJust Wanna Rockâ€ strips everything down to movement. Its Jersey club-inspired rhythm, clipped vocals and rapid pulse make the body's response almost instinctive, injecting the playlist with a short but concentrated burst of kinetic energy.Â

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â€œDon't StopÂ 'TilÂ You Get Enoughâ€ â€” Michael JacksonÂ â€“Â As the lead single fromÂ Off the Wall, â€œDon't StopÂ 'TilÂ You Get Enoughâ€ helped define a transformative chapter in Michael Jackson's solo career. Disco strings, brightÂ hornsÂ and propulsive percussion lock into a groove that never lets up, making it a natural final lift before the workout reaches its peak.Â



â€œSing a Songâ€ â€” Earth, Wind & FireÂ â€“Â â€œSing a Songâ€ carries the brightness and musical precision that made Earth, Wind & Fire one of the defining groups of their era. Its layered harmonies and buoyant funk groove sustain the playlist's energy while replacing intensity with joy.Â



â€œMotownphillyâ€ â€”Â BoyzÂ II MenÂ â€“Â â€œMotownphillyâ€ bridges classic vocal-group tradition with the pulse of early-'90s new jack swing.Â BoyzÂ II Men's harmoniesÂ remainÂ front and center, but theÂ track'sÂ punchy production gives them an unmistakably youthful energy. As another landmark record born from Philadelphia, it also connects directly to the musical lineage surrounding Pink Sweat$.Â



â€œPink + Whiteâ€ â€” Frank OceanÂ â€“Â â€œPink + Whiteâ€ creates a gradual comedown through soft percussion, layered harmonies and dreamlike production. Frank Ocean's reflective delivery gives the song a weightless quality, making it feel less like an abrupt stop and more like the moment breathing begins to steady.Â

â€œAt My Worstâ€ â€” Pink Sweat$Â â€”Â Built around gentle guitar and an openhearted vocal performance, â€œAt My Worstâ€ captures the emotional directness at the center of Pink Sweat$' artistry. Its promise of devotion feels intimate and unguarded, bringing the playlist back to his signature blend of simplicity,Â warmthÂ and vulnerability.Â

â€œBy Your Sideâ€ â€” SadeÂ â€“Â â€œBy Your Sideâ€ moves with patience, allowing Sade's unmistakable voice to carry its message of reassurance. The understated arrangement and quiet emotional certainty create space to release tension while holding onto the playlist's soulful center.Â

â€œLovely Dayâ€ â€” Bill WithersÂ â€“Â â€œLovely Dayâ€ closes the mix with warmth rather than finality. Bill Withers' calm delivery, effortless groove and famously sustained vocal turn optimism into something physicalâ€”a deep breath, a liftedÂ moodÂ and a reminder that movement can change the direction of an entire day.Â