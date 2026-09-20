JAŸ-Z in 8: 11 Things We Learned From the First Three Episodes

One of Jay-Zâ€˜s biggest selling points as a rapper has been the depth of his storytelling and lyricism. Over 30 years into his career, fans are still breaking down his bars and uncovering meanings. Hov has decided to participate in this ongoing activity, sitting down with Rick Rubin for his new eight-episode documentary JAÅ¸-Z in 8.

A special screening of the documentary was held on Sept. 13 at the Metropolitan Opera Museum in New York City. It began with a red carpet, where celebrities such as Jermaine Dupri, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, Skylar Diggins and Neil deGrasse Tyson strutted their stuff and spoke to the media. The Roc Nation leader himself even pulled up, taking the time out to speak with nearly every single outlet that was present.

â€œNothing was difficult,â€ he told Billboard exclusively when asked if there was anything hard to reflect on while putting the documentary together. â€œIt wasn't difficult at all. It was easy. The ease of the conversation with Rick [Rubin]; he's super curious about life [and] music. We share the same love for music. It was an easy conversation.â€

As for the screening, attendees got to witness Jigga Man dive deep into records such as â€œYou Must Love Me,â€ â€œ4:44,â€ â€œThis Can't Be Lifeâ€ and â€œWhat More Can I Say.â€ Through the conversations, he unveiled some thoughts that many people may not have heard before, and Billboard has the gems.

Here are 11 key takeaways from the first three episodes, from Jay-Z's least-played songs and the pressure that fuels his creativity to his thoughts on The Notorious B.I.G., Tupac Shakur, streaming, and the criticisms of his own work.