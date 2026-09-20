📈 Ranking all 32 backup quarterbacks in the NFL

The very first game of the 2026 NFL season provided an important reminder about backup quarterbacks: They don’t really impact a team’s chance to win … until they do. And then they suddenly really do.

Sam Darnold getting injured early in the Seahawks’ season opener against the Patriots forced Drew Lock into action. When Kyler Murray suffered a concussion against the Packers later in Week 1, the Vikings turned to Carson Wentz. Both teams went on to win with their respective second-stringers. In both instances, the defense likely carried the winners more than anything else, but had the offense collapsed with the backup QB, there would have been no hope. The Falcons, who started QB3 Cooper Rush against the Steelers last Sunday with both Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. out, can attest to that.

With backups already playing a big role early in the season, I’ve decided to rank each team’s No. 2 QB. It’s a tricky exercise because we’re operating on severely limited information in many cases. Some of these players haven’t played in a meaningful pro game in years. Some of the younger backups don’t have much regular-season experience at all — if any. So the margin for error is large. But that shouldn’t prevent us from doing these rankings — after all, teams must make choices about their backups with similarly scarce information.

So, here is my ranking of every team’s No. 2 quarterback. I included Wentz and Lock, but I used Penix as the Falcons’ backup for the purpose of this exercise (though I also noted where Rush would land if he were the true No. 2).

This was the easiest decision. Sure, we haven’t seen Mendoza take a snap in a regular-season game, but being the No. 1 draft pick is worth enough to easily put him at the top. He has the highest upside of any QB on this list. And if I had to ask any backup to win a few games right now, I would take Mendoza. Drake Maye was in this spot in this exercise two years ago; it’s fair to say that the Raiders would be thrilled if Mendoza took Maye’s track. Funny enough, the player who was No. 1 in last year’s version of these rankings is Kirk Cousins, the man in front of Mendoza on the Las Vegas depth chart.

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If a team needs to get through a couple games while their starter is out, there is probably no more reliable veteran backup than Mariota. He started eight games (and played in 11) for the Commanders last season when Jayden Daniels was hurt. Mariota recorded a 50.4 QBR and has posted a 57.4 QBR since 2022. That’s about as good as it gets for a non-starter, and I thought the Commanders got a steal when they re-signed Mariota to a one-year, $7 million contract this offseason. He’s still only 32, too.

Currently enrolled in the Kyle Shanahan School of Quarterback Development, of which Darnold is a notable alum, Jones raised his stock last season while filling in for Brock Purdy for eight games. He recorded a 62.7 QBR and a plus-3% completion percentage over expected (per NFL Next Gen Stats). Those are incredibly strong numbers and, taken on their own, would indicate a surefire starter. But he is not one currently because of his previous track record — Jones recorded a 37.6 QBR from 2022-24 for the Patriots and Jaguars after a strong rookie year with New England in 2021 — and the assumption that a large portion of his improvement can be directly attributed to Shanahan.

Even though the Saints were 1-7 in games he started last season, Rattler showed significant growth from his 2024 rookie campaign. He sported a 50.8 QBR (up from 37.1 in 2024), a plus-3% completion percentage over expected (up from minus-10%, per Next Gen Stats) and a 9% off-target rate (down from 20%). Considering his youth, Rattler still has upside. I wouldn’t be surprised if he gets a shot to compete to be a starter — even if it’s not in New Orleans — in the next year or two.

Penix could be Atlanta’s starter over Tua Tagovailoa after both return from injuries, but he would be very high if he ended up as Atlanta’s No. 2. He has had his ups and downs in the NFL but has started only 12 games and is a mere two years removed from being a top-10 draft pick. So, there’s potential. And there are things to like about his numbers — a 55.7 career QBR along with a low 4.1% sack rate. The accuracy hasn’t been there (21% off-target rate and a minus-4% completion percentage over expected), but his youth gives him time to improve if he can recover from a torn ACL suffered last November, his third dating to college.

Winston is well into the second phase of his career as a high-end backup. His results have been solid in aggregate, though his play style ensures a roller-coaster ride. Over the past four seasons, Winston has recorded a very high 3.9% turnover rate but still managed a 49.7 QBR in that span. This is because he’s willing to push the ball downfield. Winston’s 9.6 air yards per attempt since 2022 is higher than any qualifying quarterback registered last season.

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Is this a reach? Maybe. But undrafted rookies face serious headwinds making rosters, much less being in potentially important roles. So, the fact that Daniels beat out Jake Browning (my No. 2 backup last year) is a major point in his favor. It’s a far stronger signal than a middle-round pick landing a backup job partially due to the draft capital used on him.

The preseason tape is incredibly enticing, too, with Daniels spinning out of pressures like Russell Wilson, making throws on the run and ripping the ball downfield between defenders. His value is team-dependent. He is a less helpful backup for a Super Bowl contender because he’s riskier than many of the players below. But he also has a lot more upside.

He had a very limited run of playing behind Josh Allen in Buffalo the past two seasons, but Trubisky had seven starts the two seasons before. Over the past four seasons, he recorded a 54.7 QBR and a plus-4% completion percentage over expected. Those numbers, plus Cam Ward’s struggles in his first season-plus, would actually raise the Titans’ Football Power Index ranking if the team announced Trubisky as the starter for an upcoming game.

We must bake in some aging downside for the 37-year-old Taylor, but if a team has to get away with playing a backup for a few games, it could do much worse. Over the past four seasons, Taylor’s 49.9 QBR and plus-2% completion percentage over expected are pretty good. And his willingness to throw the ball downfield (13% of his attempts go 20-plus air yards, a high rate) and scramble frequently gives him some variance that is useful for backups.

I’ve always liked Huntley, but his stock dropped precipitously in 2024 when he bounced among several teams. But he returned to the Ravens in 2025 and saw action in a few games, including two starts. He played very well in that limited span, recording an 81.1 QBR — good enough to earn a new contract from Baltimore with $3.5 million fully guaranteed.

Rudolph originally won the Steelers’ backup QB job seven years ago. Since then, he left Pittsburgh before returning last season. And even though the Steelers have changed coaches, Rudolph is their backup yet again. His 53.6 QBR over the past four seasons ranks fourth among players on this list. He throws short — 6.5 air yards per attempt and past the sticks only 36% of the time — but the aggregate results are solid.

Since Caleb Williams was drafted in 2024, we have barely seen Bagent outside of preseason action. But his performance in 2023 (five games, including four starts) was promising. Bagent, then an undrafted rookie, recorded a 51.8 QBR. He did have a high 3.6% interception rate and short 6.0 air yards per attempt figure, but he also had a very low 3.0% sack rate. If he gets the chance to hit the field in Ben Johnson’s offense, it will be interesting to see how the former Division II quarterback fares.

Lock played well in relief in Week 1, with a 79.9 QBR in Seattle’s 13-10 win over New England. But over the past four seasons, he has a 46.9 QBR and a minus-4% completion percentage over expected, though receivers have dropped his passes at a high rate. I always think of Lock as being unafraid of ripping the ball downfield, but his numbers paint a somewhat different story — only 7.1 air yards per attempt (lower than average) and just 34% of his attempts getting thrown past the first-down sticks (also below average).

Flacco is still hanging around as a viable backup at age 41. He’s a statue back there, but that doesn’t mean he can’t be palatable for a few games. He can even put up big numbers at times. Flacco had 342 passing yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Steelers last season and 470 yards and four touchdowns in a high-scoring loss to the Bears, registering a mid-70s QBR in each game. He has recorded a 44.1 QBR since 2022.

Wentz mostly delivered in Minnesota’s Week 1 comeback win over the Packers, including a 39-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson. Wentz finished the game with a 58.9 QBR. As good as the vibes might be after that win, Wentz’s recent history is still mixed. Since 2022, he has a 43.7 QBR and a minus-2% completion percentage over expected. But Minnesota is looking for someone who can chuck it up to Jefferson and let the All-Pro make a play. Wentz can do that.

A year ago, both Minshew and the player he is backing up (Jacoby Brissett) were in the top 10 of this list. Now they’re on the same team, with Brissett the starter and Minshew ahead of third-round rookie Carson Beck on the depth chart. Minshew gets the ball out quick and short, with 48% of his pass attempts occurring in under 2.5 seconds while averaging only 6.7 air yards per attempt. He played well enough for the Colts in 2023 to earn a decent-sized contract from the Raiders the next offseason. The following season made it clear that Minshew wasn’t an NFL starter, but he’s still a solid backup.

Cooper Rush, Atlanta’s No. 3 quarterback who is currently starting with Tagovailoa and Penix both out, would rank 30th behind Kyle Allen if included.