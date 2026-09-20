Dark-Wash Jeans Are Back, Our Favorite Styles Make Legs Look Long Like a Models

Thanks to fashion week trends, dark-wash denim is having a high-fashion moment for fall, and we can’t say we didn’t see it coming.Â

Deep indigo shades of denim return every autumn as temps cool and palettes darken. In short, an inky jean feels more elevated than lighter washes, making it a great denim option forÂ day-to-night plans.Â

Perhaps the best part about a super dark-wash jean is that the right pair can create that coveted long-legged, model-off-duty look.Â

Even better? Refresh your seasonal denim rotation for less with Tommy Hilfiger’s current sale: Use code SAVE on the brand’s site to get an extra 20% off orders of $150 or more, 30% off $200 or more, and 40% off $250 or more.

For this season, the deep indigo look is straightforward for creating a leg-lengthening effect: look for a rich, deep hue, flattering cut and mid- to high-rise waist to create length, you may just be surprised by how flattering it is.

While it’s true that bootcut jeans are especially popular during autumn, the dark denim trend can take on a number of styles. For example, a wide-leg jean with a high-rise waist creates a long, lean line and the illusion of added height.

For maximum flattery, go for Tommy Hilfiger’s All-Day Sculpt Denim, which offers a sleek fit designed to carry you through the day comfortably and fabulously.Â

For something casual to wear day-to-day, a classic straight-leg jean can be styled endlessly, while a pair of skinny or cigarette jeans become necessary for boots season.Â