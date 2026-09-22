NCT 127 Open 10th-Anniversary Neo City: The Redline Tour With Sold-Out Seoul Run

NCT 127 have kicked off their fifth headlining tour, â€˜Neo City: The Redlineâ€˜, with a sold-out three-night run in Seoul that doubled as a celebration of the group's 10th anniversary.

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The K-pop act performed the final Seoul show of the run on Saturday (Sept. 20, local time) at KSPO Dome in Olympic Park, capping three days of concerts that began Sept. 18. The shows sold out completely â€” including restricted-view seats â€” drawing roughly 31,500 fans, according to the group's label, SM Entertainment.

Performing as a five-member lineup, the group leaned into ambitious staging throughout the set. The opening number, â€œLegacy,â€ saw the members descend through the air on wires, while â€œPunchâ€ was staged against a boxing-ring-style arena setup with a large troupe of dancers. For â€œPiÃ±ata,â€ the members arrived onstage in a real vehicle, picking up from a pre-recorded video segment. Leader Taeyong also debuted a newly written rap verse for the fan-favorite â€œCherry Bomb,â€ reflecting the group's evolution over the past decade. The set built to an extended medley of hits including â€œFire Truck,â€ â€œFact Checkâ€ and â€œKick It,â€ interwoven with tracks from the group's newest album. The Sept. 19 and 20 shows were livestreamed worldwide via Beyond LIVE and Weverse.

The Seoul dates carried added emotional weight. Members Jungwoo and Doyoung, who are currently completing their mandatory military service, made a surprise appearance in the audience on the final night, with Doyoung bringing a rice cake he had prepared to mark the group's 10th debut anniversary.

NCT 127 debuted in 2016 as the Seoul-based sub-unit of the larger group NCT, and has become one of K-pop's most commercially successful acts in the U.S. The group first reached the top five of the Billboard 200 with 2020's Neo Zone, which peaked at No. 5 and became their first album to sell more than one million copies. Its 2021 follow-up Sticker debuted at No. 3 â€” then the highest-charting K-pop album of the year in the U.S. â€” and 2022's 2 Baddies also reached the top five, making NCT 127 the second K-pop act to send three albums into the Billboard 200's top five. Their most recent full-length, 2024's Walk, debuted at No. 3.

The â€˜Neo City: The Redline' tour continues across Asia through January 2027, with dates set for Jakarta, Hong Kong, Singapore, Saitama, Bangkok, Manila, Taipei and Kuala Lumpur.