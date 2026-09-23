Lionel Richie Doing Well After Heart Procedure and Hospitalization

Lionel Richie is recovering from a â€œcommonâ€ heart procedure after facing a handful of health issues during his most recent run of concerts.

Richie's rep confirmed the news to Rolling Stone, saying the R&B legend underwent a procedure to address an atrial fibrillation, an irregular heartbeat that can lead to blood clots, and increased risk of stroke, heart failure, and other complications (per the Mayo Clinic).Â

â€œThe doctor said everything went perfectly,â€ Richie's rep said. â€œLionel is doing great but will take some time off and will be back on stage soon.â€

According to People, Richie's next three shows with Earth, Wind and Fire â€” Sept. 26 in San Francisco, Sept. 30 in Chicago, and Oct. 2 in Columbus, Ohio â€” have been canceled. He's set to return to the stage next month for a Las Vegas residency that's slated to kick off Oct. 14 with dates scheduled through November.

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Those three gigs were themselves rescheduled shows postponed earlier this summer. The Columbus and Chicago shows were moved after Richie fell ill a few days before, during a concert in St. Paul, Minnesota. He ultimately ended his performance that night early, telling the crowd that he'd been feeling dizzy and sat down during â€œDancing on the Ceiling.â€ (The San Francisco gig, meanwhile, was pushed after a member of Earth, Wind and Fire suffered a medical emergency before the original date.)

Along with the health incident that caused Richie to end his St. Paul show early, the singer was more recently hospitalized after a concert in St. Louis at the end of August. While most videos from the gig appeared to show the musician in good form, during set closer â€œAll Night Long,â€ Richie asked his team to bring him a stool so he could sit during the performance. At the time, a a source close to the singer's tour told Rolling Stone that Richie was OK.