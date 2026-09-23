Hayley Williams Remembers Chad Gilberts Influence and Attitude on Hardcore Music: Forever Grateful

Hayley Williams has shared a statement about ex-husband Chad Gilbert, following the New Found Glory founding member and lead guitarist's death on Sunday from brain cancer.

â€œHave not known what to say or if it's appropriate. But I feel sure now that I want to [because] life is made of the paths we cross and the reasons we cross them are infinite,â€ Williams began in an Instagram story. â€œChad is indeed a legend in the scene and my time connected to him taught me a lot. He introduced me to people that continue to shape my life in beautiful ways, and to music and culture that has made life a lot richer,â€ she added.

Williams continued: â€œThere isn't much that hasn't already been said about what he contributed to the musical world a lot of us grew up in. His influence and attitude guided the genre forward. His passion for fostering the community was inspiring and sticks with me. I will forever be grateful that from him I gained a deeper understanding and a reverence for the community and the culture of hardcore. Sending love and my sympathies to his family, NFG fam, and all his friends.â€

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Gilbert and Williams were together from 2007 until 2017. The pair got married in February 2016, but announced that they were separating a little over a year later in July 2017. â€œWe've grown up together and we've been beside each other through a lot of goodness and a lot of challenges,â€ the pair wrote at the time in a shared statement on Instagram.

In 2020, with the release of Williams' first solo debut album Petals for Armor, the reason behind her divorce from Gilbert became clearer. On â€œDead Horse,â€ the musician sings, â€œI got what I deserved / I was the other woman first.â€ Williams has reflected on that lyric in particular since releasing the song and album. â€œI needed to get some of that shit out; a splinter of shame needed to get pulled,â€ she told NME that same year.