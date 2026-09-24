Taylor Swifts Life of a Showgirl Trademark Fight Escalates as Lawyers Call Lawsuit Nonsensical

Taylor Swift's legal war with real-life Las Vegas showgirl Maren Wade took center stage again Wednesday, with the singer's lawyers blasting Wade's trademark infringement lawsuit as â€œmeritlessâ€ ahead of an early October hearing on Swift's bid to toss the case.

â€œPlaintiff's overarching assertion that consumers are â€“ or could be â€“ confused into believing that Ms. Swift, a 14-time Grammy Award winner and global musical icon, is the source of or is associated with plaintiff's podcast, book, or live cabaret performances at golf resorts and RV parks is nonsensical,â€ Swift's lawyers wrote in their new filings obtained by Rolling Stone. â€œThe court may dismiss where confusion is unlikely, and the court should do so here.â€

In a pair of replies filed in federal court in Los Angeles, Swift's lawyers again argued that her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, is a â€œquintessential expressive workâ€ protected from trademark claims. They said album T-shirts and other promotional merchandise are similarly off-limits as â€œa logical extension of the expressive work.â€

The lawyers also argued that Wade's claims under California's Unfair Competition Law (UCL) improperly seek to apply the statute â€œextraterritorially to a Nevada plaintiff.â€ They said Wade had failed to â€œidentify a single case where trademark infringement served as the basis of an unfair UCL claim,â€ contending that the cases she cited instead involved false advertising.

Swift's lawyers further claimed that the Los Angeles federal court lacks personal jurisdiction over the singer because she is a Tennessee resident. They rejected Wade's claim that Swift specifically promoted the allegedly infringing album in California when she appeared at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards to accept an Artist of the Year award. â€œStretching an award show acceptance speech to constitute â€˜advertising' is ridiculous,â€ they wrote.

â€œPlaintiff's claims were â€“ and are still â€“ baseless,â€ Swift's lawyer Max N. Wellman and his co-counsel at Venable wrote in their main 16-page filing. â€œHaving already amended once and still failing to plausibly allege any claims, plaintiff is not entitled to anything more. This case should be dismissed with prejudice.â€

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Wade sued SwiftÂ for trademark infringementÂ in March and asked for an emergency moratorium on merchandise sales while the case plays out. Her lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Wade is a working performer who parlayed her 2014 â€œConfessions of a Showgirlâ€ column inÂ Las Vegas WeeklyÂ into a live show, a touring production, a book, a podcast, and her trademark. She claims that when Swift announced her album name, she was excited at first, but thenÂ the album's overwhelming successÂ quickly overpowered and drowned her out.

â€œâ€˜Confessions of a Showgirl' is not one mark among many for plaintiff. It is the only one she has,â€ her court filings, obtained byÂ Rolling Stone, say. â€œ[Wade] has built her professional identity under it for more than a decade, and she has no portfolio of alternative brands, no corporate backing, and no global marketing operation to compete for consumer attention. Defendants have all of these. That asymmetry is directly relevant to the equities, and it tips in plaintiff's favor.â€

At a hearing last May, Swift's lawyer pointed out that Wade actually saw an opportunity when Swift named her album, and she seized it. He said Wade used hashtags related to Swift to direct traffic to her commercial website and asked people to follow her in her â€œShowgirl era.â€

â€œThere is absolutely no doubt that this woman, because of exuberance or trying to realize commercial gain, was very much affiliating herself with Ms. Swift for eight months while millions was spent to get this album out there, and it can't be undone,â€ Swift's lawyer J. Douglas Baldridge told the court. â€œIt was eight months of not objecting to an expressive work while she glommed onto it.â€

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But Wade's lawyer pushed back. He said his client spent 12 years building her own brand, writing a column, staging her own show, touring, publishing a book, and winning an â€œincontestable federal registration,â€ only to see her trademark â€œabsorbed in real time into a multi-billion dollar commercial machine,â€ referring to Swift's label partners, UMG Recordings and Bravado, who are co-defendants in the litigation. He said Swift, on the other hand, was a â€œsophisticated repeat trademark holderâ€ who knew her attempt to get a trademark for her album didn't succeed and who suspended her application rather than try to cure it.

â€œThe hardship is not even close,â€ Wade's lawyer Jaymie Parkkinen said. â€œThey knew what they were doing, and they proceeded anyway.â€