KATSEYEs Movie KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS Coming to Disney+ Soon

If you missed out on seeing KATSEYE on movie screens in their special theatrical release KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS earlier this summer, take heart, you will soon be able to watch all the action again on Disney+.

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On Wednesday (Sept. 23), Disney+ and Hulu announced that the film will stream on both platforms in the U.S. and on Disney+ internationally beginning on Oct. 16 after hitting the big screen in August. The film dropped two days before the Grammy-nominated girl group released their Billboard 200 No. 1 WILD EP.

A synopsis describes the â€œlove letterâ€ to their beloved fan group EYEKONS as a, â€œcaptivating journey into the group's bold new era while celebrating the fans who helped make it possible. Featuring never-before-seen footage, EYEKONS fan videos, and intimate interviews from the group members, the film explores the powerful bond between KATSEYE and their global fandom.â€

The film takes EYEKONS on the intense ride singers Daniela Avanzini, Yoonchae, Lara Raj, Megan Skinediel and currently on-hiatus members Manon Bannerman and Sophia Laforteza have been on since their formation on the 2023 reality TV competition series Dream Academy â€”Â later the subject of the Netflix series Pop Star Academy: Katseye â€”Â through to their chart-topping global success.

It was directed by Nadia Hallgren (Becoming) and produced by Interscope Films and Boardwalk Pictures, in partnership with HYBE x Geffen. KATSEYE kicked off a European run of shows on their Wildworld tour on Sept. 1 in Dublin, Ireland and dates are slated to pick up again in North America on Oct. 13 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla.