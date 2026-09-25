Ella Langley Dating Fellow Country Singer Tucker Wetmore 

Ella Langley Reacts to Dethroning Mariah Carey's Billboard No. 1 Spot With â€œChoosin' Texasâ€

Ella LangleyÂ is choosin'Â Tucker Wetmore.Â

Nearly a year after the â€œChoosin' Texasâ€ singer and her fellow country musician began sparking romance rumors, multiple outlets have confirmed that they are in a relationship.

E! News has reached out to reps for Langley and Wetmore but has not yet heard back.Â

While Langley, 27, nor Wetmore, 26, have commented on their relationship status, the couple were photographed discreetly leaving the Nashville Songwriter Awards together on Sept. 22 through a side door at the Ryman Auditorium venue.Â

The evening was particularly special for Langley. Her song â€œChoosin' Texasâ€ took home song of the year, proving it continues to be on a roll. Indeed, the country hit just broke the record forÂ the longest-running No. 1 song in Billboard chart history at 23 weeks, bestingÂ Mariah Carey's â€œAll I Want For Christmas Is You.â€

Meanwhile, Langley and Wetmore's romance confirmation has been a long time coming, as they have been spotted out and about several times over the last few months. The pair first appeared to be more than just cowboy friends back in December 2025, when they were photographed appearing cozy together at the Soggy Dollar Bar in the British Virgin Islands.Â