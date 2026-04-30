Olivia Rodrigo Details 65-Date Unraveled World Tour

Olivia Rodrigo will return to the road later this year with a massive 65-date world tour in support of her upcoming album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love.

Dubbed the â€œUnraveled Tour,â€ the North American leg will kick off Sept. 25 at the PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Connecticut. The trek will continue through the fall and into early 2027, wrapping with a four-night stand at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, February 11, 12, 15, and 16.Â

After that, Rodrigo will head over to the U.K. and Europe for a run of dates that starts March 19 at the Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden and wraps May 2 at the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona, Spain.Â

Rodrigo has tapped a handful of artists to provide support throughout the Unraveled Tour. For the first half of the North American leg, she'll be joined by Wolf Alice, while Devon Again will take over during the second half. Rodrigo's multi-night stands in Los Angeles and Brooklyn will feature both Devon Again and the Last Dinner Party. (During the European tour, she'll be joined by Grace Ives and Die Spitz on select dates.)

Tickets will go on sale May 7 at 12 p.m. local time. There will also be a pre-sale for American Express cardholders that'll take place May 5 at 12 p.m. through May 6 at 10 p.m. local time. Full info is available on Rodrigo's website.

Rodrigo will release You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love on June 12. The album marks her third full-length, following 2023's Guts. Rodrigo announced the album earlier this month and has so far shared one single, â€œDrop Dead.â€

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Olivia Rodrigo the Unraveled Tour Dates 2026 â€“ 2027

Sept. 25 â€” Hartford, CT @ PeoplesBank Arena+

Sept. 26 â€” Hartford, CT @ PeoplesBank Arena+

Sept. 29 â€” Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena+

Sept. 30 â€” Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena+

Oct. 3 â€” Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena+

Oct. 4 â€” Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena+

Oct. 7 â€” Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center+

Oct. 8 â€” Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center+

Oct. 11 â€” Chicago, IL @ United Center+

Oct. 12 â€” Chicago, IL @ United Center+

Oct. 15 â€” Boston, MA @ TD Garden+

Oct. 17 â€” Boston, MA @ TD Garden+

Oct. 21 â€” Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre+

Oct. 22 â€” Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre+

Oct. 26 â€” Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena+

Oct. 27 â€” Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena+

Oct. 29 â€” Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center+

Oct. 30 â€” Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center+

Nov. 7 â€” Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena^

Nov. 8 â€” Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena^

Nov. 11 â€” Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena^

Nov. 12 â€” Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena^

Nov. 15 â€” Orlando, FL @ Kia Center^

Nov. 16 â€” Orlando, FL @ Kia Center^

Nov. 19 â€” Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena^

Nov. 20 â€” Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena^

Nov. 23 â€” Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena^

Nov. 24 â€” Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena^

Dec. 1 â€” Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena^

Dec. 2 â€” Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena^

Dec. 7 â€” Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena^

Dec. 8 â€” Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena^

Dec. 11 â€” Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena^

Dec. 12 â€” Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena^

Dec. 15 â€” Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center^

Dec. 16 â€” Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center^

Dec. 19 â€” Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena^

Dec. 20 â€” Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena^

Jan. 12 â€” Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome#^

Jan. 13 â€” Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome#^

Jan. 16 â€” Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome#^

Jan. 17 â€” Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome#^

Feb. 11 â€” Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center#^

Feb. 12 â€” Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center#^

Feb. 15 â€” Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center#^

Feb. 16 â€” Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center#^

March 19 â€” Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena~

March 20 â€” Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena~

March 23 â€” Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome~

March 24 â€” Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome~

April 1 â€” Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle~

April 2 â€” Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle~

April 5 â€” London, UK @ The O2~

April 6 â€” London, UK @ The O2~

April 8 â€” London, UK @ The O2~

April 9 â€” London, UK @ The O2~

April 23 â€” Paris, France @ La Defense Arena=

April 27 â€” Milan, Italy @ Unipol Dome=

April 28 â€” Milan, Italy @ Unipol Dome=

May 1 â€” Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi=

May 2 â€” Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi=

Editor's picks

+ Wolf Alice

^ Devon Again

# The Last Dinner Party

~ Grace Ives

= Die Spitz