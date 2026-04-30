Indian Epic Krishnavataram Lines Up Worldwide Multilingual Release, English Version to Follow (EXCLUSIVE)

â€œKrishnavataram,â€ an independently produced Indian historical epic depicting the life of Hindu God Lord Krishna, will open in cinemas across multiple territories on May 7, with an English-language version following two weeks later in the U.S., U.K. and Canada.

The film is the first installment of a planned trilogy, with the three chapters subtitled â€œHridayamâ€ (The Heart), â€œManahaâ€ (The Mind) and â€œAtmanâ€ (The Soul), tracing Krishna across distinct phases of his life. The project is directed by Hardik Gajjar and produced by Sajan Raj Kurup and Shobha Sant of Creativeland Studios Entertainment alongside Poonam Shroff and Parth Gajjar of Athasrikatha Motion Pictures.

The cast features Siddharth Gupta as Krishna, Sanskruti Jayana as Satyabhama, Sushmita Bhatt as Radha and Nivaashiyni Krishnan as Rukmini. The film introduces a largely unknown ensemble and an emerging creative team, situating it outside India's star-driven commercial mainstream â€“ a position its producers are leaning into, describing the production as a global dark horse.

Trailers across the various language versions have accumulated around 8 million views, with particularly strong engagement from Indian diaspora communities. Visually, the production draws on the oil-painting aesthetic associated with 19th-century artist Raja Ravi Varma, framing mythological tableaux in a style that bridges classical Indian iconography with large-format spectacle.

The film's promotional campaign has leaned on community activation over conventional media buys, with outreach routed through temples and cultural organizations to build a participatory audience base ahead of release.

â€œIt is humbling to see the scale of love and attention coming from across the world for â€˜Krishnavataram.' As a team, it reinforces our belief that if storytelling is authentic, it will find its audience. The response so far suggests that audiences globally are ready for something deeply rooted yet universal. The â€˜Krishnavataram' franchise is envisioned as a three-part retelling of Krishna's life. It is our attempt to bring India's divine heritage to a global cinematic language without losing its soul. We are also grateful for the path-breaking impact of films like â€˜RRR' and â€˜Baahubali,' which have helped open Indian cinema to audiences worldwide,â€ said Sajan Raj Kurup, founder and producer at Creativeland Studios Entertainment.

The multilingual opening covers the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu-language markets, with the international rollout targeting Indian diaspora communities in North America and the U.K.