Watch Drake Join Karol G for One Dance Performance in Houston

Drake made a surprise appearance at Karol Gâ€˜s concert in Houston on Sunday night. The rapper joined the Colombian singer for a performance of his 2016 hit â€œOne Dance.â€

Karol G's show at Reliant Stadium marked the latest stop on her Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour, which kicked off in July. The global trek continues through 2027, with stops in North America, Europe, and South America. Her latest album, No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto, arrived earlier this year.

Drake previously popped by Karol G's Toronto show in July, where he was shown on the venue's Jumbotron. He later name-checked her on his Maid of Honour track â€œNew Bestie.â€ The duo then released a joint single, â€œAhÃ­,â€ which appeared on No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto.

â€œDrake singing in Spanish has always been incredible to me,â€ Karol told Rolling Stone. â€œWe started talking about making it a duet, like the verses responding to each other. And I was like, â€˜I don't know, but I'd love it if Drake sang it in Spanish.’â€

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Drake recently unveiled his elusive project Fear of Missing Out, a self-described â€œnot-so-short film.â€ The clip features Drake dancing through his sprawling mansion and driving his lime-green boat along the slick Toronto skyline; joining an intimate chat between his mother, Sandra â€œIcemomâ€ Graham, and her best friends; and brandishing a pair of $150,000 Iron Man suits. The video also previewed songs with Don Toliver and Sexyy Red, and a reworked version of Ella Langley's massive hit â€œChoosin' Texas.â€