Were Coming Clean About What the Laguna Beach Cast Is Up to Now

For years, LC’s BFF signaled she preferred to be excluded from this narrative. When an exec gauged her interest in returning to The Hills,Â “I was like, ‘F–k no!'” she recalled onÂ a 2018 episodeÂ of herÂ Lady Lovin’Â podcast.Â “I don’t want any association with any of those people. The dissociation from all those people is what I’m hungry for.”

Which, to be fair, sometimes that happens when you change careers. Now based in NYC,Â The International Culinary CenterÂ grad andÂ The Lo-Down author founded Love Wellness, a line of personal care products for women, in 2016.

Aside from Lauren, she told E! News in 2024, “I’m not in constant touch with a ton of people from the show, but it’s been 20 years. I don’t know a lot of people that are still on a day-to-day basis with people that they went to high school with. But I’m very friendly with everybody and, if I saw them, I’d run up to them and give them a big hug.”

Because she’s got a lot of love to give, announcing in July 2025 that she andÂ businessmanÂ Domenic “Dom” Natale had gotten married in an intimate Laguna Beach wedding “with our closest family members.” And they added one more to that circle, welcoming daughter Nelle in January 2026.Â

“I have grown into the life that I always dreamed for myself,” she told E!. “I’ve achieved a lot. So, for me, it’s just about maintaining my status quo: Happy, healthy, family and great spirits, and spend a lot of time with people that I care about.”