Lana Del Rey Celebrates Second Wedding Anniversary With Jeremy Dufrene

Lana Del Rey is marking two years of marriage to Jeremy Dufrene with a look back at their wedding day.

The singer shared a series of previously unseen photos and videos from the couple's September 2024 wedding in Louisiana, including footage of the pair exchanging a kiss during the ceremony and images of Del Rey in her wedding dress alongside Dufrene.

â€œHi husband, happy second anniversaryâ€¦ Thank you for making everywhere I've ever lived feel like home again,â€ Del Rey wrote in the caption. â€œAnd also to our little family â€¦ literally everything we do is the best. Xo.â€

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The carousel also included more casual moments from their life together, including clips of the pair driving, Dufrene fixing a chandelier and a close-up of Del Rey's engagement ring.

Dufrene also celebrated the anniversary on social media, writing, â€œHappy Anniversary to the most Beautiful and Precious lil wife. I love you so much.â€ His post included additional images from the couple's wedding and life together.

Del Rey and Dufrene, a Louisiana alligator tour guide, first met in 2019, though the pair did not confirm their relationship until August 2024, when they appeared together at the Reading and Leeds festivals. They married the following month.

Their relationship has also found its way into Del Rey's music. Earlier this year, she released â€œWhite Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter,â€ a song co-written with Dufrene and produced by Jack Antonoff. The track is expected to appear on her forthcoming album Stove.

Del Rey, 41, remains one of the most influential artists of her generation. Her 2012 breakthrough Born to Die peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and in 2025 became the longest-charting album by a female artist in the chart's history, powered by the multi-platinum â€œSummertime Sadnessâ€ and â€œVideo Games.â€ She has since scored two No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 with Lust for Life (2017) and, earlier in her career, Ultraviolence (2014), and earned wide acclaim for 2019's Norman Fâ€”ing Rockwell! She is currently working toward a new album.