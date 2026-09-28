Olivia Rodrigo Launches Her Unraveled Tour in Connecticut With Flowers, a NorEaster and a Disintegrating Dress

Olivia Rodrigo fans in Hartford, Connecticut had two concerns on Friday night: finding an outfit appropriate for both the opening night of Rodrigo's â€œUnraveledâ€ tour and for the blustery nor'easter slamming the Northeast, and whether that weather event would mess with their travel plans. The bad news was that such outfit options were slim. The good news? With rain comes flowers.

Photo: Christopher Polk Christopher Polk/@polkimaging

Inside PeoplesBank Arena, the production crew had created a full-blown garden, with thousands of (fake) flowers festooning Rodrigo's stage. As songs like Charli XCX's â€œBoysâ€ and Grouplove's â€œTongue Tiedâ€ blared over arena speakers, so did sounds of nature like crickets chirping and birds singing.

And sure enough, just before 8 p.m. Rodrigo led the audience on a journey through the seasons, focused on songs from her third and latest album, â€œYou Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love.â€ Beginning with spring, she launched the nearly two-hour set â€” similar to but longer than the one she played at her â€œDaisy Chainâ€ festival in California late last month â€” with hits like â€œDrop Deadâ€ and â€œGood 4 Uâ€ before progressing to summer, with hot versions of â€œMy Wayâ€ and â€œBallad of a Homeschool Girl.â€ By the time we reached autumn, the crew had taken around half the flowers off stage but Rodrigo's vocals heated up with arguably her strongest performances of the night on â€œCigarette Smoke.â€

The set's emotional centerpiece coincided with winter, as Rodrigo sang the song that launched her career: â€œDriver's License,â€ to the expected tearful massed singalongs from the crowd. She then followed with the most Instagrammable moment: For the season's final song, â€œThe Cure,â€ a (fake) rainstorm drenched Rodrigo. As her white dress soaked through, it disintegrated, falling off of her in pieces to reveal what appeared to be a cherry red latex body suit (notably similar to some of the outfits she'd worn during the â€œGutsâ€ tour).

For the encore, Rodrigo, still soaking wet, changed into a white tank to and low-rise jeans to perform the final three songs of the evening: â€œDeja Vu,â€ â€œAll-American Bitchâ€ and â€œExpectations.â€

Photo: Christopher Polk Christopher Polk/@polkimaging

While Rodrigo didn't speak to the audience much during the set, beyond wishing her mother a happy birthday, between the dazzling stage and 24-song, career-spanning set, it's hard to imagine that anyone left disappointed. The 86-date tour will make its way across North America through February 2027, concluding with a 10-night run at both Los Angeles' Intuit Dome and New York City's Barclays Center. Then, in March, Rodrigo will jet off to Europe for shows in Amsterdam, Munich and Barcelona before wrapping the tour with a pair of shows at London's O2 Arena.

Setlist:

Spring

â€œDrop Deadâ€

â€œU + Me = <3â€

â€œSo Americanâ€

â€œGood 4 Uâ€

â€œDeja Vuâ€

Summer

â€œMy Wayâ€

â€œSerena Joyâ€

â€œBad Idea Rightâ€

â€œBallad of a Homeschooled GIrlâ€

â€œVampireâ€

â€œPurpleâ€

Autumn

â€œStupid Songâ€

â€œMaggots for Brainsâ€

â€œTraitorâ€

â€œBeggedâ€

â€œCigarette Smokeâ€

Winter

â€œHoneybeeâ€

â€œFavorite Crimeâ€

â€œDrivers Licenseâ€

â€œLessâ€

â€œThe Cureâ€

Encore / Spring

â€œDeja Vuâ€

â€œAll American Bitchâ€

â€œExpectationsâ€