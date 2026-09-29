Former South Park Writer Launches Site to Expose Information About Cornell University Sexual Assault Case: There Will Be Accountability

Following the news that a former Cornell student had accused seven men of raping and drugging her at a frat house party in October 2024 â€” and none faced legal consequences â€” former â€œSouth Parkâ€ writer Toby Morton has launched a website dedicated to documenting the account of the woman (identified as Jane Doe), her lawsuit and the school's response to the case.

â€œI'm building this carefully, and it will take time,â€ wrote Morton on the site's homepage. â€œI've already received names, photographs, documents, messages, and other information related to the case. Before publishing those materials, I want to make certain that every identity is correct, every photograph is of the right person. TheCornell7.org will bring together her account, the lawsuit, public records, documented reporting, institutional responses, and additional verified information as it becomes available.â€

He continued: â€œThe goal is not to be first. The goal is to build a record that can withstand scrutiny. This will take time. It will be careful. It will be documented. And there will be accountability.â€

While much of the site remains under construction, Morton shared a separate statement to Instagram about his work, explaining that while he is â€œnot a journalist,â€ that fact makes him â€œmore dangerous.â€ â€œI have no limits, no boundaries, nobody to tell me I've gone too far,â€ he wrote.

Information around the event has begun to surface following a lawsuit filed by the student against the college two weeks ago, which claimed that the school failed to protect her and prevent the alleged assault. At the time, following an investigation by the university, two of the men were expelled, while the other five received lesser punishment. The lawsuit claims that some of them were able to write essays to the school to reduce their disciplinary action, according to her attorney.

On Sunday, Florence Pugh posted a statement on social media in response to the case, describing the incident as a â€œhorrific act.â€ â€œI'm feeling uneasy and sick and anxious,â€ she wrote. â€œI'm processing quietly and watching everything and everyone and every man.â€

In addition to writing credits on â€œSouth Park,â€ Morton voiced Scott Tenorman on the show. He also wrote on â€œMad TV.â€