Aventura and Don Omars Ella y Yo Enters YouTubes Billion Views Club

More than 20 years after its release, Aventura and Don Omar's â€œElla y Yoâ€ (â€œHer and Iâ€)Â is granted entry to the club. YouTube's Billion Views Club, no less.

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Aventura, the New York Kings of Bachata, and Don Omar, the Puerto Rican reggaeton star, became regular collaborators after teaming up on the 2005 single, a slow-burning reggaeton-bachata number about a troubled love affair.

Although the song barely cracked the Billboard Hot 100 following its release, peaking at No. 97, the single did go to No. 2 on the Hot Latin Songs chart, led the Latin Rhythm Airplay and Tropical Airplay charts, and embarked on a journey that continues to this day.

The following year, at the 2006 Latin Billboard Music Awards, the song earned a nomination (for Hot Latin Song of the Year by Vocal Duet or Collaboration).

Its official music video, which was uploaded in 2019 and now clocks up one billion views, was shot in the style of a telenovela. Ulysses Terrero directed the clip, which captures Latin melodrama at its steamiest and is now a bonafide streaming hit.

â€œElla y Yoâ€ appeared on Aventura's fourth studio album God's Project from 2004, and on Don Omar's compilation Da Hitman Presents ReggaetÃ³n Latino, released in 2005. In the years that followed, Aventura opened for Don Omar's tour in support of his sophomore studio effort, King of Kings.

The duet still hits the mark with fans. At Aventura concerts, random concert goers are often brought to the stage to perform the Don Omar part. That happened when Aventura kicked off their Inmortal tour in Los Angeles in 2020, when Romeo Santos, Lenny Santos, Henry Santos and Max Agende Santos challenged a member of the crowd. It was a â€œspot-on performance,â€ Billboard's Griselda FloresÂ wrote at the time.

The official video for â€œElla y Yoâ€ is Aventura's first to hit the one billion streams milestone, and Omar's third video as a lead, featured artist or collaborator to pass the mark.

Watch the official music video below forÂ â€œElla y Yoâ€ by Aventura featuring Don Omar.