American Authors Are Taking Best Day of My Life to a Whole New Generation With Kids Project Bogoos Best Day

American Authors are venturing into a new corner of the music world â€” one populated by puppets and pineapple-themed characters. The band behind the 2014 top 20 Billboard Hot 100 hit â€œBest Day of My Lifeâ€ is launching Bogoo's Best Day, a new project aimed at kids and families, with the debut album The Greatest Adventure Yet, due Oct. 23.

The project is centered around Bogoo, a spirited character who gets into adventures alongside his best friend, Bestie, and the older, more experienced Papa PiÃ±a. Across the album, American Authors put their knack for catchy hooks and group vocals toward songs about friendship, confidence, individuality and the everyday moments that can feel like big adventures to a kid.

Three songs from the project have already been released: â€œCelebrate,â€ â€œSing With Friendsâ€ and â€œLuckiest Kid Alive,â€ along with â€œZombie Walk,â€ out Thursday (Oct. 1). The song is a seasonal entry to the Bogoo universe, as it is a dance-infused Halloween-themed track that will have little ghouls up on their feet.

For American Authors' Zac Barnett and Matt Sanchez, Bogoo's Best Day is also a way to bring some of their own family histories into the body of work. Barnett grew up around his father's work as a puppeteer and magician, and spent part of this summer assisting him at puppet shows throughout Southern California. These childhood experiences served as the blueprint for Bogoo's world â€” a very fitting direction for a project built around characters who exist separate from the songs they live in.

Sanchez also drew from his own family when creating Papa PiÃ±a. The character takes inspiration from Sanchez's grandfather and his Mexican heritage, giving the project a personal thread alongside its colorful cast and kid-friendly storytelling. Sanchez's daughter, Emma, also helped structure his perspective on the kind of world the duo wanted to create.

The result is a considerable departure in audience, but not necessarily in spirit, for American Authors. The band has spent more than a decade turning buoyant melodies and communal choruses into pop-rock staples, with â€œBest Day of My Lifeâ€ becoming its signature hit, landing the group their sole spot on the Billboard Hot 100 back in 2013 and 2014, peaking at No. 11. Now, those same musical instincts are being redirected toward songs designed to be enjoyed by parents and children together.

Listen to â€œZombie Walkâ€ below: