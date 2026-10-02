The Celebrity Traitors – live

And with that I'm going to turn in for the night. Thank you so much for reading along, and for all your brilliant comments. Speaking of which, they're being kept open for another half an hour, so please do continue to debate among yourselves.
I'll be back here at 8pm tomorrow for the next episode, which will almost certainly begin with footage of Amol Rajan explaining how famous he is to the inside of a coffin lid. Until then!
Well, that was nothing if not an episode of television. I think we have plenty to go on here. Obviously the focus is entirely on Richard E Grant for being a dangerous lunatic who lives outside the realm of human logic, but there are plenty of other insights to be gleaned. Like:
*Isn't Julie nice?
*Doesn't Amol talk about his job a lot? Actually, doesn't Professor Hannah Fry talk about her job a lot too, despite her lack of airtime?
*Ross Kemp is going to become a quivering Howard Hughes type by the end of this, locked in a cupboard with tissue boxes for shoes.
*Isn't Bella nice?
*Isn't Jerry Hall wrong about literally every single thing she talks about?
Oh, they're not. Well, that's that, then. Someone has died, and we won't find out until 8pm tomorrow. What are we thinking? I mean, it has to be Amol, right? James Acaster would be the most entertaining traitor of the two of them, and also it would mean that nobody else would have to listen to stories about what a hard-hitting bloodhound journalist Amol Rajan is. But I welcome all theories.
They pickâ€¦
(Claudia walking to the coffins)
(Richard explaining his decision without naming any names)
(They're not going to tell us until the next episode, are they?)
James and Amol go and lie in coffins, while the traitors discuss who they're going to kill. This is really going to come down to how much they like hearing about Amol Rajan's career.
James explains that everyone think he's a faithful, and that he's gunning for Richard, so his death will only reinforce that.
Amol says he has no heat on him, and he is a trusted source of information. And OH MY GOD HE'S TALKING ABOUT HIS BLOODY JOB AGAIN. Please, traitors, kill him now.
The traitors reveal themselves to Amol and James. It's begging time.
They enter the chapel, and the rules are explained to them. The traitors will pick one person to live and one person to die, and they have to plead for their lives.
They have picked AMOL and JAMES ACASTER. Given that Amol would wither up like a salted slug if he doesn't get to be on television, let's assume that he's going to be recruited.
Claudia knocks. This is the second time that this happened, and both times Maya Jama has reacted by cacking her pants. So for those of you keeping score, the contestants are so far terrified of hats, knocks and basic physical affection.
Back to the airport hotel for the faithfuls, while Richard and Maya have to pick a faithful to recruit and another to murder. They talk about recruiting Amol, and Romesh, and Bella, and James Acaster.
Ross Kemp, who will happily remind you that he has stared down the cartel, is currently freaking out because someone touched him on the arm. He has turned a shade of purple I have only ever previously seen on a muppet.
They're back at the castle, where everyone can play a game of Let's Round On Richard E Grant, The Most Inept Man To Ever Appear On Television.