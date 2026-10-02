The Celebrity Traitors – live

And with that I'm going to turn in for the night. Thank you so much for reading along, and for all your brilliant comments. Speaking of which, they're being kept open for another half an hour, so please do continue to debate among yourselves.

I'll be back here at 8pm tomorrow for the next episode, which will almost certainly begin with footage of Amol Rajan explaining how famous he is to the inside of a coffin lid. Until then!