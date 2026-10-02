Doja Cats Tour Ma Vie Setlist: Every Song Played at the First U.S. Show

Doja Cat kicked off the North American Leg of her Tour Ma Vie world tour on Thursday night (Oct. 1) at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The U.S. is the last to see Doja on the trek, which has taken her across the globe, making stops in Australia, Asia, South America and Europe before coming stateside.

Latto is on board as an opener on the North American dates. After teaming up on the Atlanta native's Big Mama album, Doja and Latto delivered the live debut of their â€œOkayyyâ€ collaboration on Thursday.

Doja has revamped the setlist for the U.S. with additions such as â€œCyber Sex,â€ â€œYou Right,â€ â€œShutcho,â€ â€œ97,â€ â€œBalutâ€ and a fresh remix of â€œBoss Bitch.â€ Filled with plenty of wardrobe changes and anthems spanning Doja's decorated catalog, which boasts nine top 10 Billboard Hot 100 hits (two No. 1s), the dynamic show is broken into four acts.

Next up, the Grammy-winning artist will be taking her talents to Chicago, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Houston, Orlando, Atlanta, Boston, Toronto and Philadelphia before wrapping up on Dec. 1 with a headlining show at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The tour comes in support of Doja Cat's Vie album, which arrived in September 2025 and debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with 57,000 total album-equivalent units earned, according to Luminate.

It's been three years since Doja last launched a full-length tour run in the U.S. She previously trekked throughout North America in late 2023 as part of The Scarlet Tour, which also included a 2024 Coachella performance.

Find every song from the setlist that Doja Cat performed in Detroit below.