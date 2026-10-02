The Business of Broadway: Come From Away Producer Sue Frost on Why Shes Devoted to Birthing Original Musicals: Somebodys Got to Do It

On today's episode of Varietyâ€˜s â€œStrictly Businessâ€ podcast, as part of Varietyâ€˜s annual Business of Broadway and New York Issue events, veteran producer Sue Frost discusses her work in bringing original musicals to life, notably acclaimed Broadway productions â€œMemphisâ€ and â€œCome From Away.â€

Frost, who is also chair-elect of the Broadway League, explains why her Junkyard Dogs Productions banner is devoted exclusively to launching original tuners, including â€œThe Heart,â€ which opens Oct. 8 at the Roundabout Theatre.

â€œIt's a crazy business model, but somebody's got to do it,â€ Frost says. LISTEN to the full interview with Sue Frost on Variety's â€œStrictly Businessâ€ podcast Frost launched the Junkyard Dogs banner in 2006 with several partners.

â€œMy partners and I decided that we were only going to do original musicals because they're the hardest thing to do and they're the most rewarding. And that's why we did one at a time, because they take a lot of attention, they take a lot of love and a lot of care, but they have the ability to just have such an incredibly long life,â€ Frost says.

Before Junkyard Dogs, Frost was a prolific producer for Goodspeed Musicals, which inspired her to focus on tuners.

â€œI produced over 50 brand-new musicals while I was there,â€ Frost says. â€œAnd I saw some beautiful, gorgeously crafted pieces that never found the light of day. I worked with some amazing writers, and I determined when we started the company that we were going to put all of our energy into helping people realize their dreams. So we don't we don't do anything else. No plays, no revivals, no jukeboxes.â€

Next up for Frost and Junkyard is a Roundabout Theatre run for the musical â€œThe Heart,â€ which opens Oct. 8. It's based on the celebrated 2014 novel by Maylis de Kerangal.

In her capacity as incoming head of the Broadway League, Frost says she's encouraged by the Main Stem's box office muscle over the past few years and the creativity on display in so many new shows.

â€œIt proves that if you've got something people want to participate in, they will come. I think that the [Broadway] demographic is changing a little bit,â€ Frost says. â€œOur audiences are definitely skewing younger. There was a group of people who just didn't come back after the pandemic. But I think there's a whole new audience out there. It's our job to make sure that we're welcoming them in and figuring out how to talk to them. What do they want and how do we make this a wonderful experience for them?â€

â€œStrictly Businessâ€ is Variety's weekly podcast featuring conversations with industry leaders about the business of media and entertainment. (Please click here to subscribe to our free newsletter.) New episodes debut every Wednesday and can be downloaded at Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, Google Play, SoundCloud and more.