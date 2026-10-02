What to Know About Ken Urker: His Life, Death and Relationship With Gypsy Rose Blanchard

What Else Has Gypsy Rose Blanchard Said About Ken Urker's Death?

After Urker died, Blanchard told People, “I'm in disbelief. I can't think. I've screamed until my throat burns.”

She also detailed what life in the public eye had been like for him, including how he was targeted online.

â€œKen endured an unimaginable level of public scrutiny and relentless cyberbullying across social media platforms, including TikTok and Reddit,â€ she wrote on Instagram. â€œThe cruelty directed toward him was something no human being should have to endure. I believe the tremendous weight of that scrutiny and harassment had a profound impact on him, and I hope his passing serves as a reminder that there is a real person behind every screen, every headline, and ever comment.â€

Blanchard then vowed to keep Urker's memory alive for their daughter.

“Above all, Ken loved our daughter: Aurora,” she added. â€œShe is a beautiful reflection of his enduring spirit, and through her, a part of him will always remain with us. I will make sure she grows up knowing how deeply her father loved her and who he was beyond what strangers on the internet chose to say about him. He will be deeply missed, forever loved and never forgotten.â€

To see Blanchard and Urker’s photos from over the years, read on.