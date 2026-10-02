Bradley Cooper to Star as Duke in G.I. Joe Reboot From Danny McBride

Bradley Cooper will star as field commander Duke in Paramountâ€˜s â€œG.I. Joeâ€ movie from Danny McBride.

Plot details and further casting remain under wraps, but Paramount promises the film will provide a fresh take on the iconic Hasbro toy line. McBride also penned the screenplay with Jeff Fradley and John Carcieri.

Paramount also confirmed that â€œG.I. Joeâ€ has been â€œuncoupledâ€ from the â€œTransformersâ€ franchise. That crossover was teased at the end of 2023's â€œTransformers: Rise of the Beasts.â€

12-time Oscar nominee â€œBradley Cooperâ€ is best known for his roles in films like â€œA Star Is Born,â€ â€œSilver Linings Playbookâ€ and â€œAmerican Sniper.â€ He's currently in production on an â€œOcean's 11â€ prequel. Cooper is directing the project and starring alongside Margot Robbie and Monica Barbaro.

â€œG. I. Joeâ€ marks McBride's first major directing effort. He previously helmed the pilot of the HBO comedy series â€œThe Righteous Gemstoneâ€ and a few episodes of â€œVice Principals,â€ but never a major action tentpole like â€œG.I. Joeâ€ is shaping up to be.

â€œG. I. Joeâ€ is produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian, and Zev Foreman for Hasbro Entertainment.

Paramount Pictures co-chairs Josh Greenstein and Dana Goldberg have a few major IP plays in the works outside of â€œG.I. Joe.â€ Variety exclusively revealed that a â€œDays of Thunderâ€ sequel is in the works starring Tom Cruise and Anne Hathaway. The studio also has a â€œWorld War Zâ€ sequel, a new â€œParanormal Activityâ€ film with James Wan, a new â€œStar Trekâ€ project, â€œSonic the Hedgehog 4â€ and a â€œCall of Dutyâ€ movie in the hopper.