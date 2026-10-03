Netflix Hires Former Disney Exec Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul as Head of TV Series Communications

Longtime Disney TV comms chief Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul has got a new gig one day after leaving the Mouse House: vice president of series communications at Netflix.

Bulochnikov-Paul will oversee communications for the streamer's television portfolio, including scripted and unscripted series, documentary series, consumer products and experiences (including Netflix House), and emerging content, including live, sports, games, and creators, including podcasts.

She will begin in her new role Oct. 18 reporting to Netflix chief communications officer Dani Dudeck.

As head of Disney TV comms since 2023, Bulochnikov-Paul led communications across Disney brands including ABC Entertainment, ABC News, Disney Kids & Family, Disney Television Studios, FX, Hulu Originals and National Geographic Content, as well as platform distribution and Disney Global Advertising.

A veteran of the company for the past eight years, Bulochnikov-Paul first joined Disney as VP of communications at Freeform and later moved to ABC Entertainment as senior vice president of publicity and communications. Besides expanding her domain across Disney Entertainment Television, Bulochnikov-Paul handled executive communications for Dana Walden during her time as Disney Entertainment co-chairman.

Bulochnikov-Paul, who began her career at MTV Networks, has also held communications roles at Netflix, Sony Pictures Television and Current TV.

Though her exit from Disney comes amid a larger reorg, insiders stressed that Bulochnikov-Paul was departing on her own accord, however, and that it was unrelated to the current restructuring.

Bulochnikov-Paul joins the Netflix comms team following the appointment of Katie Martin Kelly to vice president of communications for the film side.

â€œNaomi brings 20 years of experience at the intersection of media and culture, and a sharp instinct for storytelling that captures the fandom and zeitgeist of the world's most valuable entertainment brands,â€ Netflix chief communications officer Dani Dudeck said. â€œI'm proud to have her lead our Series communications as we elevate our narrative around our growing business and incredible slate â€“ from scripted and unscripted series to live events, sports, comedy specials and so much more.â€