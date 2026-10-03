Watch Sienna Spiro Bring Die on This Hill to Austin City Limits

Sienna Spiro made her Austin City Limits debut just a few days after the release of her debut album Visitor in July. The singer-songwriter brought an hour of songs to the stage for the special, which premieres Oct. 3 at 9 p.m. EST on PBS and ACL's YouTube page, including her breakout single, â€œDie on This Hillâ€ premiering exclusively on Rolling Stone.

â€œThis has really been such a special show,â€ Spiro said before launching into the impassioned ballad. â€œI'll be here the whole night/I'll be here 'cause I can/I know you don't care,â€ she sang. â€œI know nothing could matter/God, I wish something mattered to you.â€ The record closed out the 13-song set, which ended in a staggering high note from Spiro and a standing ovation from a stunned ACL audience.

Earlier this week, Spiro took home Best New Artist at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards. That night, she performed a different cut from Visitor, bringing â€œGreat Expectationâ€ to the stage with a band made up of what looked to be around two dozen musicians.

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â€œI just have no words for last night. On my last day of being 20, I got to perform at the VMAs. And I won an award!!! (I've never won anything before),â€ Spiro wrote on Instagram. â€œI was shittingggggg myself for the last few days leading up to this. Being a London girl on a big American stage is just mad and so daunting.â€

She added, â€œBut I am just so grateful. grateful for my life and these opportunities, for the people around me who allow me to do this, and to God, because I just have no idea how any of this happened. I cried so many tears of joy. I cried, and Snoop Dogg gave me a hug.â€