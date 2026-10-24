Natalie Nunn Hilariously Returns the Favor After North West Cosplayed as Baddies Star For Halloween: Uno Reverse

Natalie Nunn proved that she not only got the joke, but wants to be part of the fun on Thursday (Oct. 22) when she unveiled her very on-cycle Halloween costume. The Baddies reality TV star reacted to rapper North West dressing up as her for Halloween by turning the tables and adopting North's gothy/emo look in a series of TikTok videos.

In the first, cued to North's song â€œPiercing on My Hand,â€ Nunn, 41, initially sports her â€œCEO BADDIESâ€ iced-out chain and a black shirt and skirt outfit and holds up a blingy â€œNatalieâ€ necklace before laying down, only to wake up in full North gear in a clip she captioned â€œUno reverse.â€

In place of her lopsided bob and lounge clothes, Nunn is suddenly transformed into a mature version of Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Ye's eldest daughter, down to the 13-year-old's signature long candy blue hair in pigtails held up by studded bracelets, spiked collar, blue grillz, death metal sweatshirt and hand and lip piercings. Nunn lip-syncs along to the song, bouncing her head in a rocker fashion and then doubles down on the homage in a series of follow-up clips on railroad tracks where she rocks out and does some of North's signature mouth-covering hand motions to the metal riff from the teen's punk rap song â€œ#NOrth4evr.â€

In other videos, Nunn keeps the act up by lip-syncing along to the viral phrase â€œIt looks like I'm the best and you're the worstâ€ from the meme song â€œENA REMIXâ€ by CÃ³tiles. Nunn also took the look on the road in a clip in which she's riding in a limo and feigns shyness as fans scream â€œhi Northy! I would love some ice cream,â€ with the audio borrowed from a recent North ComplexCon promotional appearance.

The Freaky Friday reverse came a day after North rolled up millions of views for her homage to Baddies star Nunn, in which she wore an exaggerated, prosthetic homage to Nunn's prominent chin and a version of her â€œCEO Baddiesâ€ chain. The Bad Girls Club alum instantly and enthusiastically approved and gave North props. â€œI GOTTA GET @northwest her baddie chain now! â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ SHE GETS A BADDIE CHAIN HAPPY HALLOWEEN MONTH !!â€ Nunn wrote on Instagram in a repost of North's original video.