TV tonight: a horny drama stuffed with sex in a car, toilet and … city farm

Adultery

9pm, ITV1

â€œAttraction plus obstacle equals excitement.â€ This is the risky life motto that bored, put-upon personal trainer Beth (Romola Garai) takes to heart after her best mate unexpectedly dies. Wife to a useless husband and mother to an ungrateful son, it doesn't take much for handsome doctor Tom (Dominic Cooper) to catch her eye. But Tom also happens to be the married father of Beth's son's new girlfriend. Created and written by Bafta winner Danny Brocklehurst (Shameless, Brassic), the addictive drama follows a steamy, sex-packed affair over six episodes â€“ and the fallout from it. While the opener remains pretty PG, we're promised trysts in cars, toilets â€¦ and a city farm. Hollie Richardson

Kevin McCloud's Listed Britain

7pm, Channel 4

This exploration of Britain's listed buildings acts as a polemic, too: why do the buildings we choose to preserve nod towards power and grandeur? Kevin McCloud visits a few (including the Palace of Westminster, Hereford Cathedral and Chatsworth House) but also wonders why many apparently humbler buildings, including pubs, aren't protected. Phil Harrison

This City Is Ours

9pm, BBC One

Holiday from hell â€¦ This City Is Ours on BBC One. Photograph: BBC/Left Bank Pictures/James Stack

The hit Liverpool gang drama remains on top form in its second series. Picking up where it left off, Michael (the brilliant James Nelson-Joyce) and Diana (Hannah Onslow) are enjoying the quiet life in Spain, when a Colombian cartel member intrudes with questions about his brother Ricardo. Back in Liverpool, a tense dinner party, an even more tense car wash and an unexpected face from the past stir trouble among the gang. HR

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

9pm, BBC Two

Series nine of the laid-back angling odyssey gets off to a bittersweet start as it features the final appearance of loyal terrier Ted, who passed away earlier this year. As ever, he threatens to steal the show, frolicking around Paul on the banks of the Ribble in Lancashire and nosing his way into Bob's hotpot. Graeme Virtue

Apocalypse

9pm, Channel 4

The doomy but silly reality experiment concludes, with its two rival groups of survivors having reached some sort of accord. While that's jeopardised by someone running their mouth during a shared feast, the exploration of new territory offers a big clue about how to end the experiment by securing evacuation. Jack Seale

A Course Called Ireland

9.30pm, BBC Two

Bill Murray is buying sweets in Cork when Margaret stops to ask for his autograph: â€œDo you still do the acting now or anything?â€ She narrates this rather lovely series following the Hollywood star around Ireland as he reconnects to his ancestors on a golf tour with journalist and friend Tom Coyne. After being mistaken for another Hollywood actor, he plays his first golf in Kinsale. HR

Film choice

The Boston Strangler, 10.10pm, Talking Pictures TV

Creepy and kooky â€¦ Tony Curtis with Henry Fonda in The Boston Strangler. Photograph: RONALD GRANT

Tony Curtis turns up halfway through, playing against type as the now DNA-linked killer, Albert DeSalvo. The real stars, though, are the dogged detectives of Boston PD, featuring a host of reassuringly craggy-faced character actors such as George Kennedy and Murray Hamilton, and headed up by John S Bottomly (Henry Fonda). They run down seemingly every creep and kook in eastern Massachusetts before eventually landing on their man. Director Richard Fleischer's use of split-screen adds to both the pacing and the period feel. Ellen E Jones

Live sport

International One-Day Cricket: Pakistan v England, 7.30am, Sky Sports Main Event Harry Brook captains England in their third Tri-Series match in Lahore. England v Sri Lanka is on Thu at 8am.

Premier League Football: Man United v Bournemouth

Sun, 12.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event Sunderland v Leeds is at 4.25pm.