My Chemical Romance Face Legal Action From Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Over Stage Costumes

My Chemical Romance is facing legal action from the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders over outfits that dancers wore during the band's recent Hollywood Bowl concert.

The group opened their residency at the Los Angeles venue on Wednesday, with the band modifying their performance of â€œTeenagersâ€ to now include dancers in Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (DCC) outfits who then, according to the legal documents, â€œarmed themselves with rifles in a staged firefight, only to be depicted being shot.â€

Pro Silver Star Ltd., the owner of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders brand, quickly sprung to action over the performance, filing for a temporary restraining order and injunction against My Chemical Romance to prevent them from using the DCC costumes onstage; Pro Silver Star at first requested that the band â€œto stop the infringing use of the DCC Uniform,â€ but they refused.

â€œAudience members and online commentators understandably believed that the performers were the real Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and said so in social media posts that continue to circulate,â€ Pro Silver Star wrote in their legal action.

â€œSilver Star is not litigious, and it takes no issue with MCR's music, its artistic ambitions, or any message Defendants seek to convey. Silver Star does not ask Defendants to change their setlist, narrative, politics, choreography, or even their decision to put gun-toting performers on stage. Silver Star asks only that those performers not wear the DCC Uniform while doing it. The universe of alternative costume designs is effectively unlimited.â€

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My Chemical Romance's Hollywood Bowl run continued Friday night and, according to video from the show, the Dallas Cowboys-esque cheerleaders were back with in their usual costumes despite the legal action:

The band will also perform tonight at the Hollywood Bowl.