Ariana Grande Extends Her Chart Record With Another Top 10 Smash

Ariana Grande puts more distance between herself and her competition on the list of artists with the most top 10s on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart with a new smash. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Ariana Grande attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Getty Images

At the end of this month, Ariana Grande will release Petal, her eighth full-length. The superstar began promoting the project in late May with the single â€œHate That I Made You Love Me,â€ which immediately became another enormous success for the pop singer when it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Grande is reportedly gearing up to share another single before Petal arrives in full â€“ perhaps the title track . As fans wait for more music, â€œHate That I Made You Love Meâ€ continues to grow at radio, and the song's latest improvement gives the Grammy winner another appearance inside the top 10 and ups her count to one that few musicians in history have been able to match.

Ariana Grande Reaches the Pop Airplay Chart's Top 10 â€œHate That I Made You Love Meâ€ pushes from No. 11 to No. 10 on this week's Pop Airplay chart, entering the highest tier for the first time. The 40-position ranking tracks the songs that receive the most spins at mainstream top 40 radio stations throughout the United States. The single has been climbing steadily on the list for weeks, and it now becomes Grande's twenty-fourth top 10. That figure further separates her from the two acts immediately behind her on the all-time ranking of the musicians with the most wins inside the uppermost region. Justin Bieber and Maroon 5 have both collected 22 top 10 hits on the Pop Airplay chart. Grande already claimed sole possession of third place before this week, and â€œHate That I Made You Love Meâ€ increases the distance between the singer and those two pop hitmakers. Here are all of Ariana Grande's top 10 hits on the Pop Airplay chart. â€œ34+35â€

â€œ7 Ringsâ€

â€œBang Bangâ€ with Jessie J and Nicki Minaj

â€œBoyfriendâ€ with Social House

â€œBreak Freeâ€ with Zedd

â€œBreak Up with Your Girlfriend, I'm Boredâ€

â€œBreathe Inâ€

â€œDangerous Womanâ€

â€œDie for Youâ€ with The Weeknd

â€œGod Is a Womanâ€

â€œHate That I Made You Love Meâ€

â€œInto Youâ€

â€œLove Me Harderâ€ with The Weeknd

â€œNo Tears Left to Cryâ€

â€œOne Last Timeâ€

â€œPositionsâ€

â€œPOVâ€

â€œProblemâ€ with Iggy Azalea

â€œRain on Meâ€ with Lady Gaga

â€œSide to Sideâ€ with Nicki Minaj

â€œThank U, Nextâ€

â€œTwilight Zoneâ€

â€œWe Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)â€

â€œYes, And?â€

Ariana Grande Trails Only Rihanna and Taylor Swift Barbadian singer Rihanna arrives for the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York, on May 4, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Grande still has a long way to go before she can challenge either of the two musicians that sit ahead of her. Rihanna remains the artist with the most top 10 hits in the history of the Pop Airplay chart, with 30. Taylor Swift follows closely behind with 29.

Ariana Grande Has Collected 10 Pop Airplay List No. 1s Of Grande's 24 top 10 hits on the Pop Airplay chart, 10 have continued climbing until they reached No. 1. She is one of only seven artists in the roster's history to collect at least that many champions. Grande joined Swift, Bruno Mars, Bieber, Katy Perry, Maroon 5 and Rihanna in that exclusive club when she scored her milestone tenth leader. Here are all of Ariana Grande's No. 1 hits on the Pop Airplay chart. â€œ34+35â€

â€œ7 Ringsâ€

â€œDie for Youâ€ with The Weeknd

â€œGod Is a Womanâ€

â€œNo Tears Left to Cryâ€

â€œPositionsâ€

â€œProblemâ€ with Iggy Azalea

â€œSide to Sideâ€ with Nicki Minaj

â€œThank U, Nextâ€

â€œWe Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)â€

Ariana Grande Holds at Chart Peaks Highs on Two Radio Lists Grande's latest single is also performing better than ever on two other radio-focused tallies in America. â€œHate That I Made You Love Meâ€ holds at No. 13 on the Adult Pop Airplay chart and No. 15 on the Radio Songs ranking, with both placements standing as the track's current peaks.