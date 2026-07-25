Trump Has Already Won the Iran War, a Twenty-Five-Year Army Veteran Argues — the Enemy Gets a Vote

Trump's Timeline for Iran: Maybe the markets and polls are going bonkers. Trump is not. The U.S. president has already figured out the politics and strategy to come out on top and keep America on top of the world.Â

Everything Old is New Again

Not to rehash Clausewitz, but the old Prussian said some smart stuff. The Clausewitz trilogy reminds us there are multiple facets of war a leader has to get right to make a good effortâ€”aligning the people, the government, and the military.Â If you don't align the three, you don't have a good strategy.Â

Have no idea if the president has ever read Clausewitz. Doesn't matter. He knows what he is doing.

Clausewitz believed that mastering war was more than being a master theoretician. It was more important to be an experienced and skilled warfighter, expressing â€œthe genius of warâ€ (a term I am sure Trump would find enamoring).Â Â

There are lots of reasons why Americans ought to believe Trump knows what he is doing. The president is one of the most experienced leaders in the world. He has effectively overseen a diverse range of military operations. In his first term, he hammered the ISIS caliphate into the sand and killed their leader, one of the world's most wanted terrorists. Before Biden got spooked and pulled the plug, Trump had completely and successfully revamped Obama's sprawling, costly occupation in Afghanistan and made it manageable, dramatically reducing cost and troop levels and eliminating U.S. casualties. He took out Soleimani. In his second term, Trump decapitated the regime of the illegitimate thug running Venezuela. He has waged a successful war against narco-terrorists in Latin America. Trump drove the rebuilding of NATO, the world's most important military alliance. Few modern presidents can match his successful use of military power.Â

He must be doing something right.

Another hallmark of Trump's way of war is that he never relies on bombs alone, blending the other instruments of power to maximize the likelihood he gets what he wants, from diplomacy-cajoling, bullying, and negotiating to economic action, including tariffs and trade deals as well as blockades and sanctions. Few modern presidents have done that as well.Â

There are common trends in all these activities.

Managing Military Operations. In each case, the president adopted a suitable course of action (activities that accomplish the desired objective), delivering the results he wanted, ones that serve the U.S. national interest.

Commanding the Government. Every time Trump takes on an opponent, his operations are feasible (can be executed) because he demands and commands the actions of his government from the Intelligence Community to the Treasury to deliver on their part of the operation.

Leading the People. Trump has never been stopped by political opposition, either internationally or domestically. People may or may not like what he is doing, but they cheerfully or grudgingly accept that he can do them.

The definition of good strategy is delivering a campaign that is suitable, feasible, and acceptable, hitting all the buttons of what makes for a determined, resilient, and effective military effort. Trump has a track record of doing that. Maybe the history books will start calling it the Trump Trinity. He would like that.Â

Whither Iran?

Military Operations. The president has adopted a military strategy that can persist as long as he wants, with little likelihood of getting pulled into a quagmire (see Johnson and Vietnam) or suckered into a humiliating retreat (recall Biden in Afghanistan). For starters, Trump has already won the war, achieving all the key U.S objectives. We are still fighting because, you know, â€œthe enemy gets a vote.â€ That's okay. Trump has a plan for that.Â

The president is not just throwing bombs, and then more bombs until the Iranians quit. Nor will he expand the war with a massive influx of ground troops out of frustration. Trump's strategy is not escalation dominance; rather, he is de-riskingâ€”every time the Iranians fail to meet their obligations or retaliate, he takes more capabilities and assets of Iran off the table. In practical terms that means: #1 the IRGC have less leverage, less capability, less cards to play; #2 the longer and more rebuilding the Iranians will have to do be a threat again (every day the U.S. pounds Iranian targets adds month and years to the timeline it would take them to be the threat they were just a year ago); and #3 the more the Iranians poke Trump, the more they are risk of being put up against the wall by their own people, meaning the more resources they have to divert to internal security.Â

We can play this game all day long. The U.S. won't run out of munitions, planes, and ships before Trump runs out of targets. Play stupid games, IRGC; win stupid prizes.

Government. There is no question Trump has a strong team, more capable to lead than he had in the first term. The president hailed Rubio as one of the most effective secretaries of state of modern times. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has weathered a lot of criticism, but even critics acknowledge he has the president's confidence and full command of the Pentagon. General Caine, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is steady, respected, and effective. John Ratcliffe has been skillfully leading the CIA, often under everybody's radar. Meanwhile, Secretary Bessent has been helping direct economic warfare and statecraft from his seat at Treasury. If Trump falters, it won't because his team let him down.Â

People. IRGC should not bet on political constraints constraining Donald Trump. The president has already discounted the mid-terms. Come what may, it is clear he will not sacrifice strategic objectives for short-term political impact.Â

He is playing the long game. The national elections in 2028 will be way more consequential. The 2028 presidential election will be a referendum on Donald Trump, regardless of who the candidates are. What is way more important is that Americans look back and see the Iran War as a success and that they are better off than they were four years ago by Labor Day two years from now, when no one will remember what gas prices were on summer vacation in 2026.

With few exceptions, foreign policy doesn't win elections, though it can help lose them if voters feel events have gone completely off the rails and could impact their everyday lives.Â Odds are the Iran War, as presently managed by the White House, will never become that kind of conflict. The IRGC might want the war to be America's next Korea, Vietnam, Iraq or Afghanistan, but that's not likely to happen, as Trump moves to derisk political risk, not dig himself a deeper geopolitical hole.Â

Get out Your Calendar, Put Away Your Watch

When the IRGC says â€œuncleâ€ may not be the most important date on Trump's timeline. In terms of the region, the other key tasks, driving political, economic, and security cooperation, may be far more important in setting his legacy as a transformational leader in the Middle East and the boss of the Free World. On the domestic front, the success of Trump's domestic policies will be far more likely to determine whether the president and his policies retain the confidence of the American people. As for the war, Trump will continue to fight the war on Trump Timeâ€”not by market speculators and poll takers.Â

About the Author: Dr. James Jay CarafanoÂ

James Jay Carafano is a national security expert and a 25-year Army veteran. His most recent books are Cold Combat: Mountain Warfare in Italy and the Battle of San Pietro, 1943, and Digital Dominance: Winning in a Socially Networked World. He is a 19FortyFive Contributing Editor.