Ukraine strikes Iranian vessels in Caspian Sea, Tehran accuses Kyiv of hostile and criminal act

Satellite view of Iran (with mask). This image was compiled from data acquired by LANDSAT 5 & 7 satellites., Iran, Middle East, Asia, True Colour Satellite Image With Mask (Photo by Planet Observer/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Iran summoned a Ukrainian diplomat in Tehran on Sunday to protest an attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea, as the war in the Middle East threatened to overlap with the Ukraine conflict.

Iran said the attack left one sailor dead and injured several others. The country’s foreign ministry complained to Ukraine’s chargÃ© d’affaires in Tehran early on Sunday and “conveyed Iran’s strong protest over the ‘hostile and criminal act’,” Iran’s Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

In a post on X highlighting Ukraine’s attacks on distant Russian targets, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that his country’s forces “also achieved very strong results with longâ€‘range strikes in the Caspian Sea â€“ including vessels used in military cargo shipments involving Iran, as well as a warship.”

Russia has long used Iranian-designed Shahed drones in its war on Ukraine, a weapon that analysts sometimes refer to as “the poor man’s cruise missile”.

But the latest attacks by Ukraine, combined with Saudi military strikes on Iran-backed Houthi targets in Yemen following the rebel group’s attacks on Red Sea shipping in recent days, represent a widening of the Middle East conflict.

Air defenses in Saudi Arabia reportedly intercepted two ballistic missiles from Yemen on Saturday.

The fighting in the Red Sea and Caspian Sea took place during a pause in U.S. strikes on Iran after 13 straight nights of attacks.

Asked about the pause, a senior official in PresidentÂ Donald Trump’s administration told Reuters that Trump “has always been clear that his preference is diplomacy, but he has shown Iran what will happen if they fail to come to the table in a serious way.”

The New York Times cited administration officials as saying that Trump has set aside, at least for now, plans to sharply escalate U.S. military assaults against Iran, amid concerns over falling stockpiles of Patriot anti-missile interceptors and other air defense munitions.