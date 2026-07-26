Why three automakers dominate the fast-growing hybrid vehicle market

Just three automakers control the majority of one of the hottest segments in the U.S. car market â€” and none of them are American companies.

In the first half of 2026, sales of hybrid cars â€” not long ago considered a bridge to fully electric vehicles â€” have risen nearly 20% year over year to a record market share of 15.4%, according to the Center for Automotive Research, almost three times the share of pure EVs.

“The only growth we’re seeing is in hybrid market share,” said Elizabeth Krear, CEO of the Center for Automotive Research. “All other propulsion systems have lost market share year to date.”

It has been a boon to the few automakers that invested heavily in the hybrid vehicle market. Toyota , Hyundai Motor Group and Honda together control 86% of it, according to automotive market analysis firm Baum & Associates.

“Consumers want the vehicles. The problem is there are relatively few automakers that offer those vehicles,” said Alan Baum, principal at Baum & Associates.

Toyota sold more than 600,000 hybrids in the first half of 2026 between its two brands, Toyota and Lexus. It controls half the market. Toyota’s hybrid lineup has pushed overall U.S. volumes closer to top seller General Motors, which has bet big on EVs and has only one hybrid in its U.S. lineup in the Corvette E-Ray. GM told CNBC in an email that “hybrids do have a role in our future product plans.”

The other automaker that has invested heavily in hybrids is Hyundai Motor Group, which owns the Hyundai, Genesis and Kia brands. It just barely surpassed Honda in the first half of 2026, according to data from Baum & Associates.

Hyundai has added hybrids to a wide range of vehicles, including large SUVs.

Honda is still the second-bestselling hybrid brand in the country behind Toyota. Hybrids account for 31% of American Honda’s sales, according to the company, and it set a U.S. hybrid sales record in the first half of 2026.

“We’re, extremely happy with how our hybrids have been doing,” said Gary Robinson, vice president of auto strategy at American Honda Motor Co., the Japanese carmaker’s U.S. arm.