AEW Redemption 2026 Results, Winners And Grades As Kenny Turns On Will Ospreay

AEW Revolution 2026 was another marathon pay-per-view from AEW that featured three title changes. Cope and Cage vs. the Young Bucks was announced for AEW All In while Maya World, Andrade El Idolo and Willow Nightingale all became new champions.
In the main event, Kenny Omega predictably retained over Kevin Knight. After the match, Will Ospreay defied the Death Riders and saved Kenny Omega from their attack. Despite Ospreay's hospitality, Kenny Omega turned on Ospreay, hitting a One Winged Angel after shaking his hand.
AEW Redemption 2026 Results
- Speedball Mike Bailey def. El Clon, Jack Perry, Nick Wayne, Komander and Beast Mortos | 6 Man Ladder Match for AEW International Title Shot
- The Young Bucks def. Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay
- Kyle Fletcher def. Bandito | AEW International Title
- The Dogs def. The Bang Bang Gang | Double Chain Tag Team Match
- Maya World def. Hikaru Shida | TBS Title
- Cage and Cope def. The Death Riders | AEW Tag Team Titles
- Chris Jericho def. Tommaso Ciampa | No Holds Barred
- Andrade def. Mark Davis | AEW National Title
- Willow Nightingale def. Thekla | AEW Women's World Championship
- Kenny Omega def. Kevin Knight | AEW World Championship
AEW Dynamite Ratings And Viewership
- July 22, 2026 | 703,000
- July 15, 2026 | 786,000
- July 8, 2026, | 773,000
- July 1, 2026 | 634,000
- June 24, 2026 | 616,000
AEW Redemption 2026 | What Time Does It Start?
- AEW Redemption 2026 Date: Sunday, July 26, 2026
- AEW Redemption 2026 Start Time: 4:00 pm PST (7:00 pm EST)
- Where to Watch/Stream: AEW Redemption 2026 is available on multiple streaming platforms.
AEW Redemption 2026 Ticket Sales
- AEW Redemption 2026 Event Venue: Bell Centre (Montreal Quebec, Canada)
- AEW Redemption 2026 Ticket Sales: 5,899
- AEW Redemption 2026 Tickets Available: 947
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AEW Redemption 2026 Results, Winners And Highlights
Mike Bailey Wins 6-Man Ladder Match
- Mike Bailey was the hometown favorite and prevailed in an all-action ladder match where every competitor shined. Bailey will now face Kyle Fletcher for the AEW International Championship after Fletcher's win over Bandito. For more on the 6-man ladder match, click here.
The Young Bucks Def. Will Ospreay And Jon Moxley
- Nick Jackson was taken out early with a (kayfabe) head injury. Jon Moxley argued with a conflicted Will Ospreay as Ospreay struggled to find a killer instinct and pull the trigger on his ailing friend. Moxley took full advantage of Nick Jackson's injury with two Paradigm Shifts and a Death Rider, but when Ospreay intervened, it led to an improbable Young Bucks win. For more on this tag team match, click here.
Kyle Fletcher Def. Bandito
- Bandito almost rolled up Kyle Fletcher for an early win, and this rattled Fletcherâ€”who suffered his first pinfall of the year against Bandito earlier this year. Fletcher reentered the ring and flattened Bandito with a big boot to the side of the head.
- Fans chanted “F U Fletcher as he took control of the match. Fletcher hit an apron powerbomb and he really slowed the pace down as he spent half the match playing to the crowd. The announcers noted that Fletcher had switched to traditional laced boots as opposed to kickpads.
- Bandito came back with a deadlift suplex followed by a series of forearms. Bandito hit a press slam as the crowd came alive. Bandito hit a Frog Splash for a nearfall.
- Fletcher leveled Bandito with a lariat and followed up with a brainbuster on the apron. Paul Turner counted until nine before Bandito dramatically slid in. Fletcher immediately hit a powerbomb for another two count. The announcers continued to call out Fletcher's lack of urgency in between moves.
- Bandito countered Fletcher with a German suplex followed by a 21 Dragonplex. Bandito tried for a sunset flip powerbomb to the out side, but his heels got caught in the second rope. The two did a great job improvising before Bandito finally connected with a powerbomb on the mat.
- Bandito hit a Frog Splash from the ring to the mat. Back inside, Bandito hit a shooting-star press, but Fletcher kicked out. Bandito then connected with a tornado DDT as both men were laid out, receiving â€œthis is awesomeâ€ chants.
- Bandito hit a moonsault/powerslam followed by a 21 Plex for a false finish. Fans chanted â€œfight forever.â€ Fletcher answered with a brainbuster for a nearfall. Fletcher hit a second brainbuster on the second rope for the win.
Match Grade: A
The Dogs Def. The Bang Bang Gang
- The Dogs jumped Juice Robinson and Jay White before the match started as fans chanted â€œwho let the dogs out?â€ The action quickly spilled to the outside with the White and Robinson in control. The Dogs had Connors and Finlay bound to the ring on the outside and they teed off on both members of the Dogs.
- As has been typical of AEW PPVs, the crowd energy significantly declined after three hot matches. The crowd was basically comatose as both teams used the chains to strangle one another.
- Fans finally started getting into the match as they rallied behind Jay White, who was being choked with chains by the Dogs. The Bang Bang Gang shifted momentum, but sent Clark Connors crashing onto the steel steps in a legitimately scary spot. Connors was okay.
- The Bang Bang Gang punished Finlay with repeated chain shots. This climactic spot only made fans more uncomfortable, though some gave the spot polite applause.
- Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia hit the ring. The Death Riders slid in a Shillelagh, and David Finlay secured the weapon to use it on Juice Robinson for the win.
Match Grade: C
Maya World Beats Hikaru Shida For The TBS Title
- Hikaru Shida began in control as Nigel McGuinness talked up Maya World's opponents having film on her. After a stinker from the men the match before, the women woke up the crowd as Maya showed fire during an early comeback.
- Heel Shida cornered Maya World and sank her teeth into Maya's head. Maya went for a sunset flip from the outside of the ring to the inside, but she hurt her knee and came up lame. Maya sold the kayfabe injury as Shida slapped her around.
- Maya staged a comeback, but continued to sell the damage done to her knees as fans rallied behind the It Girl. Shida trapped Maya into a half crab. Shida followed up with a meteora, and Maya barely kicked out. Maya and Shida went back-and-forth with rollups with several nearfalls.
- Maya hit a running knee, but Shida wisely crawled out of the ring. Shida went for the kendo stick, but Paul Turner stopped her. Maya World hit a suicide dive on one leg as fans came alive.
- Shida hit a tombstone for a nearfall, then she came in with a knee strike. Shida wasn't done as she hit a second knee strike. Still not done. Shida hit a third knee strike as referee Paul Turner intervened. Shida shoved him off and hit a Falcon Arrow, but Maya grabbed the bottom rope. A shocked Shida crashed out, only to walk into a bridging suplex for the win.
Match Grade: B
Cage And Cope Def. The Death Riders, Will Face Young Bucks At AEW All In 2026
- The Death Riders hit the ring and attacked Edge before Montreal could sing along to his theme song. Great heat. Christian Cage hit the ring and the beatdown continued.
- The Death Riders dominated until Cope and Claudio hit a double clothesline. Cope made the hot tag to Christian, who made a comeback against both Death Riders. Claudio put Christian in a Sharpshooter as fans chanted â€œlet's go Christian.â€ Cope tried to make the save, but Claudio released the hold and bumped Cage to the outside.
- With Cope neutralized, the Death Riders 2-v-1'd Christian Cage. Cope recovered and dumped Claudio over the barricade as Christian dragged himself to the corner for a tag.
- A weary Cope made a lethargic hot tag, but willed himself to an adrenaline-fueled comeback as the Bell Centre approved. PAC rolled up Cope but he had his feet on the ropes and Bryce Remsburg held up the count.
- PAC berated Remsburg, opening the door for another Cope rally. Cope worked the Bell Centre into a frenzy, but he missed the spear as Claudio and PAC once again took over. Cope hit a surprise spear on PAC for the win. After the match, the Young Bucks entered the ring and an All In graphic flashed on the screen. It'll be Cage and Cope vs. the Young Bucks.
Match Grade: B
- Chris Jericho walked out to his Painmaker theme music, wearing a bedazzled pointy mask. Jericho removed the mask to reveal his Painmaker facepaint, receiving a huge pop.
- Jericho and Tommaso Ciampa began the match with a chair fight. Jericho pulled out a bag of sand and threw the sand into Ciampa's eyes, shades of AEW Beach Break. On the outside, Jericho doused Ciampa with a fire extinguisher.
- Ciampa came back with a bump through a table on Jericho. Ciampa put on a hockey mask and a Boston Bruins jersey. Montreal booed Ciampa as he attacked a Canadiens plush toy and tried to pin it. Jericho broke up the fall and put a trash can on Ciampa. Jericho hit Ciampa with the hockey stick and kissed the Youppi the plush toy to a huge pop.
- Jericho won a one-sided hockey fight with Ciampa and suplexed him onto spiked hockey pucks. Fans chanted â€œthis is awesomeâ€ as Jericho busted Ciampa open and revealed a barbed-wire table. Ciampa absconded one of the spiked hockey pucks and made Jericho bleed.
- Jericho put Ciampa in the Walls of Jericho, but Ciampa got out of it with help from a barbed-wire bat. The two went crashing through the barbed-wire table. Jericho battled back and put Ciampa on the top turnbuckle. Jericho grabbed a mirror as fans chanted â€œyou sick fâ€”k.â€ Ciampa gained control and hit a White Noise through the mirror.
- Tommaso Ciampa grabbed a drill and stalked Jericho with it. Jericho spit mist in Ciampa's face and hit the Judas Effect for a nearfall. Ciampa bled all over Youppi, leading to even more â€œYouppiâ€ chants. Jericho brought out the drill and drilled Ciampa's bald head. Fans were in horror before going quiet as Aubrey Edwards called for the bell. Jericho won.
Match Grade: A-
Andrade Def. Mark Davis
- Andrade debuted an awesome new theme and had two ladies with him. He's the only male wrestler in this entire promotion who comes off like a legit star based on presentation alone. Andrade almost scored an early pinfall, but Mark Davis smothered Andrade, slowing down his offense.
- After taking a picture with a fan, Andrade made a brief comeback, but he was cut off while going for the running knees on Davis. Andrade went on offense once again and finally connected with the double knees in the corner. Davis once again took over the match with a lunging elbow strike. Davis hit a leaping piledriver for a nearfall.
- Fans chanted â€œhow you know?â€ as Andrade rallied. Andrade hit a beautiful moonsault on Davis to the floor. Fans chanted â€œtake your pants off,â€ and Andrade obliged. Andrade once again did the job to his pants as he struggled to get them off. Andrade really needs to get velcro pants.
- Andrade hit a Judas Effect followed by the DM for the win.
Match Grade: B-
Willow Nightingale Def. Thekla, Becomes First Women's Grand Slam Champion
- Mercedes Mone looked on from the stands with no lighting and surrounded by empty seats. Willow exploded on Thekla to start the match and pounced her out of the ring. There were dueling chants for Willow Nightingale and the Toxic Spider.
- Thekla gained control and ripped at Willow's stitched-up ear. Thekla put willow in the rings of Saturn but Willow bit the fingers of Thekla. Willow hit a desperation lariat and strung a series of moves together, including a missile dropkick.
- Thekla answered with a Spider suplex as the Thekla supporters cheered. Thekla and Willow went back-and-forth with strikes on the ground. Thekla bit Willow's ear, which fans booed. Thekla locked in a bridging spider submission, but Thekla used her fingers to make Willow smile.
- Thekla hit a crossbody splash to the outside on Willow. Thekla went for the spear, but Willow countered with a Code Red followed by a Death Valley Driver. Thekla rolled up Willow and grabbed the bottom rope, so referee Mike Posey held up the count. Willow floored Thekla and went to the top rope. Willow missed a moonsault as Thekla moved.
- Willow caught Thekla's spear attempt and hit a gutwrench babe. Willow pinned Thekla and Skye Blue put Thekla's foot on the rope. Willow powerbombed Skye Blue on the floor. Willow walked into a spear. Thekla went for a second spear and rolled up Thekla with a backslide for the win.
Match Grade: B+
Kenny Omega Def. Kevin Knight, Ospreay Attacks The Death Riders
- Kevin Knight received little-to-no reaction for his entrance, but that's to be expected as a young star in his first pay-per-view main event. Kenny received a hero's welcome during his entrance, but Kevin Knight struck Kenny before the bell rang for some much-needed heat.
- Knight hit an early dropkick as fans chanted â€œF U Kevin.â€ Omega cut off a charging Knight, who bumped to the outside. Omega went for the kitchen sink, but Knight reentered the ring and cut him off. Knight, who was bleeding from the mouth, mocked Omega's terminator taunt. More â€œF U Kevinâ€ chants.
- Kevin Knight took the offense to Kenny Omega as fans chanted â€œlet's go Kennyâ€ and â€œSpeedball's better.â€ Omega came back with â€œyou can't escapeâ€ and a hurricanrana to a standing ovation. Omega hit a snap dragon suplex on the table.
- Omega told the crowd to quiet down, which they did. Omega hit a pair of loud knees to Kevin Knight. Kenny urged Kenny to fight back as the two exchanged forearms. Omega got the better of Kevin and then hit a wild sunset flip powerbomb from the top rope. Knight landed awkwardly before taking a V-Trigger for a nearfall. Knight came back with a coast-to-coast dropkick on Omega.
- Knight brought both belts into the ring, distracting the referee by throwing the world title in the ring. Knight then drilled Omega headfirst onto the TNT title for a nearfall. Omega caught Knight with a midair V-Trigger and a One-Winged Angel for the win.
- After the match, the Death Riders attacked Kenny Omega. Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir watched on from ringside. The Young Bucks tried to make the save, but were overpowered by the Death Riders. Moxley got involved by dumping one of the Young Bucks into the crowd. Claudio wrapped the chair around the head of Omega. Ospreay stopped Claudio. Wheeler calmed Ospreay down and hugged him.
- Wheeler Yuta gave Claudio Castagnoli a thumbs up behind Ospreay's back, so Claudio tried to pillmanize Omega, but Ospreay hit a shoulder tackle and grabbed the chair for himself. Mox made Ospreay put the chair down and pulled out a plastic bag. Ospreay tore up the plastic bag and decked Moxley. Ospreay dumped the rest of the Death Riders to the outside and caught PAC with a Hidden Blade. This felt like a version of Sami Zayn's rebellion against the Bloodline.
- After Ospreay saved Omega, Omega stuck Ospreay with a One Winged Angel and AEW Redemption mercifully went off the air.