AEW Redemption 2026 Results, Winners And Grades As Kenny Turns On Will Ospreay

Kevin Knight faces Kenny Omega in the AEW Redemption main event. AEW

AEW Revolution 2026 was another marathon pay-per-view from AEW that featured three title changes. Cope and Cage vs. the Young Bucks was announced for AEW All In while Maya World, Andrade El Idolo and Willow Nightingale all became new champions.

In the main event, Kenny Omega predictably retained over Kevin Knight. After the match, Will Ospreay defied the Death Riders and saved Kenny Omega from their attack. Despite Ospreay's hospitality, Kenny Omega turned on Ospreay, hitting a One Winged Angel after shaking his hand.

AEW Redemption 2026 Results

Speedball Mike Bailey def. El Clon, Jack Perry, Nick Wayne, Komander and Beast Mortos | 6 Man Ladder Match for AEW International Title Shot The Young Bucks def. Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay Kyle Fletcher def. Bandito | AEW International Title The Dogs def. The Bang Bang Gang | Double Chain Tag Team Match Maya World def. Hikaru Shida | TBS Title Cage and Cope def. The Death Riders | AEW Tag Team Titles Chris Jericho def. Tommaso Ciampa | No Holds Barred Andrade def. Mark Davis | AEW National Title Willow Nightingale def. Thekla | AEW Women's World Championship Kenny Omega def. Kevin Knight | AEW World Championship

ForbesAEW Redemption 2026 Results As Speedball Mike Bailey Wins Thrilling Ladder Match

AEW Dynamite Ratings And Viewership

July 22, 2026 | 703,000

July 15, 2026 | 786,000

July 8, 2026, | 773,000

July 1, 2026 | 634,000

June 24, 2026 | 616,000

AEW Redemption 2026 | What Time Does It Start?

AEW Redemption 2026 Date: Sunday, July 26, 2026

AEW Redemption 2026 Start Time: 4:00 pm PST (7:00 pm EST)

Where to Watch/Stream: AEW Redemption 2026 is available on multiple streaming platforms.

AEW Redemption 2026 Ticket Sales

AEW Redemption 2026 Event Venue: Bell Centre (Montreal Quebec, Canada)

AEW Redemption 2026 Ticket Sales: 5,899

AEW Redemption 2026 Tickets Available: 947

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