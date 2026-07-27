Usher Stops Steamy Onstage Encounter After Fan Appears Uncomfortable at Nashville Show

Usher cut short a steamy onstage interaction after a fan appeared uncomfortable during the Nashville stop of his Raymond & Brown Tour with Chris Brown.

About halfway through his set at Nissan Stadium on Saturday (July 25), the R&B superstar invited a woman onto the stage during a performance of â€œCan U Handle It?â€ from his 2004 blockbuster album Confessions.

In fan-captured footage from the show, a shirtless Usher kneels beside a bed prop and begins a sensual routine with the fan. She initially goes along with it but appears increasingly uncomfortable as the moment unfolds. Noticing her reaction, Usher stops the performance, backs away and looks at the crowd with a confused expression.

â€œI don't think she want to be on the stage,â€ the singer tells the audience with a smirk as he walks away.

The â€œYeah!â€ hitmaker then removes his earpieces and gestures, appearing to signal that the woman should leave the stage.

The moment quickly sparked reactions online, with viewers sharing their thoughts on social media.

â€œMy question is why go up there, even if you had a man this isn't a flex you shouldn't have wasted your own time and someone elses she knew she could go viral and get chose she just not trying to get chose by usher,â€ one person wrote on Instagram.

Another agreed, writing, â€œGood for her but at the same time why go on stage in the 1st place?â€ while someone else joked, â€œShe wanted Chris brown not usher.â€

Usher and Brown launched their co-headlining tour at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on June 26. The nearly three-hour spectacle has been a dream come true for R&B fans, showcasing extensive catalogs from both performers.

Throughout the tour, Usher has delivered fan favorites including â€œU Remind Me,â€ â€œYeah!,â€ â€œConfessionsâ€ and â€œOMG,â€ while Brown has performed hits such as â€œNo Guidance,â€ â€œGo Crazyâ€ and â€œRun It.â€

The North American trek continues through December, with upcoming stops in major markets including Toronto, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Chicago.