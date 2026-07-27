New UK Prime Minister Burnham says he would be prepared to call out Trump

Prime Minister Andy Burnham running near his house in Warrington, Cheshire. Picture date: Saturday July 25, 2026. (Photo by Ryan Jenkinson/PA Images via Getty Images)

The U.K.’s new prime minister, Andy Burnham, said he would be willing to call out U.S. President Donald Trump to defend the U.K.’s national interest, as he set the tone for the key trans-Atlantic relationship.

Speaking to the BBC in an interview aired Sunday, Burnham said he had a phone conversation with Trump on Monday when he officially took on the role, describing it as “a good exchange” and that he found Trump “warm”.

“We will continue to build the relationship as we go forward,” Burnham added.

Asked if Burnham would place his trust in Trump, Burnham said: “it’s a changing world isn’t it, and you just obviously have to call things as they develop”.

Trump has frequently criticized the U.K., among other European and NATO allies, for not pulling their weight in the U.S.-led war on Iran.

But TrumpÂ has welcomed Burnham’s plan to fast-track oil and gas exploration in already-licensed fields in the North Sea. Writing on Truth Social last week, Trump called North Sea oil “invaluable,” adding it will take the U.K. from a “Poverty Stricken Disaster, to one of the Richest Countries anywhere in the World!”

Trump had criticized Burnham’s predecessor, Keir Starmer, over the U.K.’s energy policy. In an interview with The Telegraph newspaper in April, Trump said: “All Starmer wants is costly windmills that are driving your energy prices through the roof.”

Starmer announcedÂ last monthÂ that he would step down from his post. His two years in office were marked by a series of policyÂ U-turns,Â scandalsÂ over staffing appointments and a dramaticÂ lossÂ in Britain’s local elections which sparked calls for his resignation from within his own ranks.