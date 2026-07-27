Ford wants more customers to customize vehicles to boost profits as it eyes Nike shoe drop moments

Ford said it will produce 1,000 of the limited-edition Ford Bronco models with the Desert Rising package that will be priced at $57,350.
Courtesy Ford
BROOKLYN, Mich. â€” Ford Motor is expanding its accessory and parts business in an effort to boost profits and better tap into the $53 billion U.S. aftermarket industry.
The automaker is planning to increase its aftermarket products â€” from exterior detailing and vehicle wraps to performance parts and systems â€” and have more exclusive moments it’s comparing to a “Nike shoe drop,” with new and special-edition vehicle models, according to Matt Simpson, Ford Customization’s executive director.
“Think like a ‘Nike dropping a sneaker’ is the vision,” Simpson told CNBC during an event at the Michigan International Speedway racetrack here promoting the company’s efforts. “We’re significantly increasing our investment in this group to bring more choice and to engage customers in this aftersales.”
Automakers have long used special-edition vehicles and souped-up models to boost vehicle prices and profits, but Ford says it is methodically taking steps to increase customers’ ability to customize vehicles across all price levels.
That includes expanding accessories as well as investing additional resources in Ford Custom Garage, which launched last year as a one-stop shop for customizations from the carmaker.
Ford Custom Garage’s first shoe-like “vehicle drop” occurred Monday. It unveiled a sunrise-inspired Ford Bronco SUV that wouldn’t be out of place in a new Barbie movie â€” although the company’s designers say they did not have the Mattel toy in mind when developing the vehicle.
Front grille of Ford’s new Bronco Desert Rising package.
Courtesy Ford
The automaker said it will produce 1,000 of the limited-edition Broncos with the Desert Rising package as part of the Ford Custom Garage’s new Bronco Horizon Series. The $13,695 package boosts the vehicle’s price to $57,350.
Other full packages through the Ford Custom Garage start at thousands of dollars and can run up to $16,000 to $18,000 for some Mustang performance packages and nearly $27,000 for a special performance version of the F-150 pickup truck.
“It is a growth lever for us. It’s been a good business for us. We think it can be significantly bigger, hence the investment,” Simpson said.
The efforts come as vehicles have grown increasingly more complex and harder for individual owners or non-automaker certified stores to work on in the aftermarket.
The Ford Mustang FP800S includes an $18,500 performance package from the automaker’s Custom Garage, starting at $46,800.
Michael Wayland / CNBC
CEO Jim Farley came under fire last month after President Donald Trump said Ford and crosstown rival General Motors were supporting legislation to make it harder to keep owners from working on their own vehicles.
Farley later clarified that he thinks customers shouldn’t work on cars under warranty since new vehicles require specialty tools. He has touted the automaker’s aftermarket business as a major growth opportunity, including by boosting software services in addition to traditional parts and accessories.
Ford has said it is targeting growing its $15 billion high-margin software and physical services revenue â€” which includes its customization business â€” by 8% annually through the end of this decade.
“We’ve never had a Ford showroom as prime for this as we have today,” Simpson said. “Bronco, the Mustang, Maverick, the F-Series, this is the most passionate lineup of vehicles that Ford has ever had.”
Ford reports 46% of its new vehicle buyers in the U.S. customize their vehicles in some way, with Bronco buyers leading, followed by consumers with Mustang pony cars and pickup trucks.
Simpson declined to disclose exact growth targets for the customization division but said Ford is aiming to increase the number of buyers who opt into those packages as well as the money they’re spending on them.
“The more that someone spends on accessories with us, the higher the loyalty is,” Simpson said.
The Ford Bronco Matte Black and Bronco Dark Trail Matte Black packages are being offered through the automaker’s expanding Custom Garage program from the factory.
Michael Wayland / CNBC
The Specialty Equipment Market Association, an auto aftermarket trade association, reports U.S. consumers spent $52.9 billion on vehicle accessories and modifications in 2025.
Unlike when a customer puts parts or accessories onto their vehicle after purchase, Ford is including customizations through its efforts into a new vehicle’s warranty. Buyers also have the option to roll the cost of additional parts and packages into their monthly vehicle payments for the purchase or lease of the car, truck or SUV.
“Even with declining sales and unaffordability squeeze, a lot of these accessories, especially the kind of basic, like I want to protect my vehicle, that’s margin for the dealer to add in,” Simpson said.