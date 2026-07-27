Ford wants more customers to customize vehicles to boost profits as it eyes Nike shoe drop moments

Ford said it will produce 1,000 of the limited-edition Ford Bronco models with the Desert Rising package that will be priced at $57,350.

BROOKLYN, Mich. â€” Ford Motor is expanding its accessory and parts business in an effort to boost profits and better tap into the $53 billion U.S. aftermarket industry.

The automaker is planning to increase its aftermarket products â€” from exterior detailing and vehicle wraps to performance parts and systems â€” and have more exclusive moments it’s comparing to a “Nike shoe drop,” with new and special-edition vehicle models, according to Matt Simpson, Ford Customization’s executive director.

“Think like a ‘Nike dropping a sneaker’ is the vision,” Simpson told CNBC during an event at the Michigan International Speedway racetrack here promoting the company’s efforts. “We’re significantly increasing our investment in this group to bring more choice and to engage customers in this aftersales.”

Automakers have long used special-edition vehicles and souped-up models to boost vehicle prices and profits, but Ford says it is methodically taking steps to increase customers’ ability to customize vehicles across all price levels.

That includes expanding accessories as well as investing additional resources in Ford Custom Garage, which launched last year as a one-stop shop for customizations from the carmaker.

Ford Custom Garage’s first shoe-like “vehicle drop” occurred Monday. It unveiled a sunrise-inspired Ford Bronco SUV that wouldn’t be out of place in a new Barbie movie â€” although the company’s designers say they did not have the Mattel toy in mind when developing the vehicle.