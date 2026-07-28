Ford raises guidance after Q2 earnings beat, says F-Series recovery is on track

Ford at the New York International Auto Show in New York City on April 2, 2026.

DETROIT â€” Ford Motor raised its 2026 earnings forecast Tuesday after beating Wall Street’s second-quarter earnings expectations despite reporting a decline in revenue that slightly missed estimates.

Ford shares rose nearly 7% in after-hours trading Tuesday.

Here’s how the company performed in the second quarter, compared with average estimates compiled by LSEG:

Earnings per share: 42 cents adjusted vs. 35 cents expected

42 cents adjusted vs. 35 cents expected Automotive revenue: $44.89 billion vs. $45.86 billion expected

The Detroit automaker cited operational improvements, resilient vehicle pricing and a high sales mix of profitable products for its performance as well as the improved guidance.Â Â

Ford’s raised guidance includes full-year adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of between $10 billion and $11 billion, up from $8.5 billion to $10.5 billion. It also raised its expectations for adjusted free cash flow to $6 billion to $7 billion, up from $5 billion to $6 billion.

The additional free cash flow includes an earlier-than-expected cash recovery of $500 million of a previously announced $1.3 billion anticipated tariff reimbursement, the company said.

The earnings raise was led by a $500 million expected improvement to its traditional Ford Blue business to between $5 billion and $5.5 billion. It also narrowed earnings of its fleet business to between $7 billion and $7.5 billion from a previous low range of $6.5 billion.

“We delivered another strong quarter and raised our full-year guidance, but the more important story is the growing evidence that Ford is becoming a more profitable, more disciplined and genuinely different company,” Ford CEO Jim Farley said in a release.Â