US diplomats stage UN walkout after France criticizes human rights record under Trump

US diplomats walked out of a United Nations meeting after France criticized the country's human rights record under Donald Trump.

The staged walkout, which occurred on Monday during a UN security council meeting on the Ukraine-Russia war, came days after the Trump administration cited â€œforced laborâ€ allegations as it imposed sweeping tariffs on dozens of countries.

Critics accused the US president of leaning on the claims as a â€œconvenientâ€ justification for the new duties, which were unveiled on Thursday.

The following day, the Trump administration criticized the credibility of the UN human rights system and opposed the reappointment of Volker TÃ¼rk, the UN human rights chief, prompting an extraordinary intervention on social media from France's UN mission in Geneva.

â€œThe US used to be a beacon of human rights. Not anymore,â€ the French Geneva mission said in response. â€œToday, it stands alongside North Korea, Nicaragua, Mali & Russia, isolated. And the world no longer listens to it.

â€œ#AmericaAlone,â€ it added.

Last March, TÃ¼rk said he was â€œdeeply worried by the fundamental shift in directionâ€ in the US. In June, TÃ¼rk took sharp aim at the Trump administration by calling for â€œprompt, independent, impartial and effective investigationsâ€ into the deaths occurring in US government immigration custody.

In addition to the US, nine other countries voted no to TÃ¼rk's re-appointment, including Russia, North Korea, Israel, Nicaragua and Mali. His re-appointment was ultimately approved, with 144 countries including France, China and the UK in favor, while 13 countries abstained.

In response to the French mission's post, the US ambassador to the UN, Mike Waltz, wrote on X on Sunday and said: â€œIt is disappointing â€“ though not surprising â€“ that this is how France deflects on its shameful vote to coddle some of the worst human rights abusers.

â€œFrance voted for someone who has been lecturing, free, sovereign democracies like the United States, the UK, and Israel, while cozying up to the world's worst oppressors.â€

The US continued to criticize France during Monday's meeting, with Dan Negrea, the US deputy ambassador, claiming that the US â€œremains the beacon of liberty for the worldâ€.

â€œAs such, we will not be affording them the benefit of listening to their politicized drivel until they renounce their condescending and disrespectful rhetoric and behave in a manner commensurate with their seat on this council,â€ said Negrea.

France's UN ambassador, JÃ©rÃ´me Bonnafont, did not mention the walkout, instead saying on Monday: â€œThe United Nations was created with the goal of working towards international peace and security, human rights and development,â€ the Associated Press reports. â€œAll of that forms the spirit in which France works within the United Nations â€¦ to preserve this institution, its independence, its ability to act in service of the charter and act to serve human rights and peace.â€

The US walkout came after Trump faced bipartisan criticism over his use of â€œforced laborâ€ as â€œa pretextâ€ for imposing controversial new tariffs of between 10% and 12.5% on imports from more than 80 countries. Those include longstanding allies such as the UK, Canada, Australia, and the European Union, alongside Mexico, India and China.

Criticizing the tariffs, Richard Neal, the top Democrat on the House's ways and means committee, said last week: â€œForced labor is a real and pervasive problem in our supply chains and demands serious enforcement. It should never be cheapened into a pretext for a tariff policy built on dubious legal theories and personal grievances.''