Audi continues U.S. product push with three-row Q9 SUV

German luxury auto brand Audi unveiled its full-size Q9 SUV on Tuesday.

It is the first so-named vehicle for Audi and the latest in a product push aimed at the heart of the American market, where the brand has struggled over the past several quarters.

The three-row Q9 and a high-performance SQ9 variant will together be the brand’s flagship U.S. model, joining two other SUVs Audi has already unveiled this year â€” the compact Q3 and midsize Q7 SUVs, which were revealed in March and June, respectively.

Filip Brabec, Audi of America senior vice president of product management, said the Q9 was made primarily with the U.S. consumer in mind. The consideration extended to the six and eight-cylinder engines and large cupholders.

“If you look at our recent introductions, whether it is the Q3, whether it is this car, it really plays right into the center of what’s happening in America,” Brabec said at the vehicle reveal in New York on Tuesday. “SUVs keep growing. It’s over 80% of the of the premium space, and we have absolute top contenders in each and every part of those segments.”

The Q9 starts at $89,095 and the SQ9 at $119,395, competing in one of the most profitable, but crowded segments in the U.S. market.

“It represents the most lavish luxury car that we have in this space,” Brabec said.

The vehicle is 209 inches long end to end and 86.8 inches wide when measuring from the outer edges of the sideview mirrors. It’s slightly longer than both the Mercedes GLS and the BMW X7 and is large enough to fit adults in the third row.

In a press conference before the reveal, Brabec said the Q9 focused on three key areas: performance, space and technology.

Both versions have powertrains selected to suit American tastes. The Q9 comes with a 2.9-liter V6 engine with 429 horsepower and a 4.9 second 0-60 mph acceleration time, according to Audi. The sportier SQ9 is powered by a 4.0 liter V8 with 591 horsepower, 590 foot-pounds of torque, and a 3.8 second 0-60 mph time.

It also has a number of new features, including “matrix adaptive beam” headlights, which have been available in Europe and elsewhere for roughly a decade but have only recently been allowed in the U.S., according to the company. The lights are made of a cluster of tiny LEDS which can shape headlight beams in ways that reduce or eliminate glare for oncoming drivers, according to Audi.

The Q9 also comes with a ChatGPT-powered voice assistant and a driver assist system that offers a hands-free function. It also has the largest moonroof Audi as ever put on a vehicle.

“This one’s going to have some real decadent features, I would almost say, like power opening doors and crazy interior materials, even by Audi standards,” said Karl Brauer, executive analyst for iSeeCars.