Bruno Mars Sees Several Of His Signature Hits Return To The Same Chart

Three Bruno Mars smashes â€” “Die with a Smile” with Lady Gaga, â€œLocked Out of Heavenâ€ and â€œRisk It Allâ€ â€” return together to the Official Streaming chart. LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 12: Musician Bruno Mars performs onstage at the 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on February 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Getty Images

Bruno Mars is enjoying a huge week on the charts in the United Kingdom. Almost all of his albums appear on at least two tallies â€“ only Unorthodox Jukebox is missing â€“ and many mount impressive comebacks.

The Grammy winner is even more successful when looking at individual tracks. Seven songs representing multiple periods in his career appear across a variety of rankings in the U.K., and several return after previously disappearing. Mars storms the Official Streaming chart with five titles, while one of his most successful collaborations becomes a bestseller again on multiple rosters.

Bruno Mars Sends Three Hits Back to the Streaming Chart Three Mars songs return to the Official Streaming chart this week. â€œDie with a Smile,â€ his Grammy-winning collaboration with Lady Gaga, performs best among the trio, reappearing at No. 71. â€œLocked Out of Heavenâ€ finds its way back to the streaming-only ranking at No. 78, while â€œRisk It Allâ€ barely manages to return. The tune, featured on his latest album The Romantic, reenters the Official Streaming chart at No. 94.

Bruno Mars Fills Five Positions on the Streaming Chart In addition to those three returning smashes, two other Mars favorites climb on the Official Streaming chart. Altogether, the pop superstar controls five spaces on the list of the most-streamed tunes of any style in the U.K. â€œI Just Mightâ€ rises nine slots, surging from No. 40 to No. 31. â€œApt.,â€ his collaboration with Blackpink singer RosÃ©, also enjoys a sizable improvement. The win advances from No. 91 to No. 75.

Bruno Mars Returns to Three Charts With Lady Gaga â€œDie with a Smileâ€ appears on four U.K. tallies this week, and it returns to all but one of them. In addition to its No. 71 comeback on the Official Streaming chart, the collaboration reenters both of the country's rundowns of the bestselling cuts. The Mars/Gaga duet narrowly manages to find space on the Official Singles Sales chart, where it returns at No. 100, in absolute last place. It performs slightly better on the Official Singles Downloads ranking, where it reappears at No. 94.

Bruno Mars Bolts Back Into the Main Chart's Top 40 â€œDie with a Smileâ€ does not need to return to the Official Singles chart, as it was already present on the ranking days ago. In fact, it's rarely missing from the roster. This time around, the song leaps from No. 55 to No. 31, breaking back into the top 40. The Official Singles chart focuses on the most-consumed tracks in the U.K. each week. â€œDie with a Smileâ€ has now spent 91 weeks on the main songs roster. The collaboration missed out on becoming another champion for both superstars by only one space, as it peaked at No. 2. It reached the same high point on the Official Streaming chart, though it did manage to dominate the sales lists.

Bruno Mars Returns With â€œMarry Youâ€ One more Mars track returns to a ranking in the U.K. this frame. â€œMarry Youâ€ finds its way back to the Official Hip-Hop and R&B Singles chart, where it can currently be found at No. 35. The longtime favorite, one of his earliest hits, has spent 77 weeks on the genre-specific roster and has climbed as high as No. 3.

Bruno Mars Climbs Everywhere With â€œI Just Mightâ€ â€œI Just Mightâ€ appears on four charts â€” the same quartet occupied by â€œDie with a Smileâ€ â€” and it rises on every one of them. It continues to reside within the top 40 on half of them, more than half a year after its release ahead of The Romantic.