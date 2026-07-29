Chipotle hikes same-store sales forecast, says cyclospora fears hit sales in late July

A customer prepares to eat at the first Chipotle fast-food restaurant in northeastern Mexico on its opening day in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Mexico, July 16, 2026.

Chipotle Mexican Grill on Wednesday raised its same-store sales growth forecast for the year after topping analysts’ quarterly earnings and revenue expectations.

The restaurant company is now projecting that its same-store sales will increase by a low single digit percentage in 2026, higher than its previous outlook of flat same-store sales for the full year.

After a shaky 2025, Chipotle is successfully luring customers back â€” even with spiking gas prices and other higher costs pressuring dining budgets.

“We’re seeing encouraging progress because we’re focused on the right growth driversâ€”bringing meaningful menu innovation to our guests, deepening engagement through Chipotle Rewards, elevating hospitality in every restaurant, and expanding opportunities to serve more group occasions,” CEO Scott Boatwright said in a statement.

The report came amid heightened scrutiny of food safety at chains serving fresh lettuce due to the U.S. cyclospora outbreak. Company executives on a call with analysts said that Chipotle “maintains a very robust food safety program.” The company said its lettuce is sourced from California and is not impacted by the outbreak.

Still, Chipotle said the cyclospora outbreak had about a 2 percentage point impact on sales in the second half of July, which it incorporated into its guidance.

Here’s what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG:

Earnings per share: 33 cents adjusted vs. 32 cents expected

33 cents adjusted vs. 32 cents expected Revenue: $3.35 billion vs. $3.33 billion expected

The company’s stock climbed about 6% in extended trading.

Chipotle reported second-quarter net income of $403.5 million, or 32 cents per share, down from $436.1 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding impairment and restructuring costs and other items, the company earned 33 cents per share.

Revenue climbed 9.3% to $3.35 billion.

Same-store sales rose 2.2%, lifted by a 1% increase in traffic to restaurants. Total check size inched up 1.2% compared with the year-ago period.

On a call with analysts, Boatwright said the company’s performance was driven by strength in its seasonal Chipotle Honey Chicken and recently introduced cilantro lime sauce, as well as its rewards program.

Boatwright also said Chipotle’s menu innovation had an “outsized impact” on it winning over both younger consumers and lower-income diners.

“We believe Chipotle continues to offer one of the strongest value propositions in the industry,” Boatwright said on the call.

During the quarter, Chipotle opened 100 new locations and one international restaurant operated by a partner.