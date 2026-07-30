Carvana stock falls as auto retailers 2026 earnings guidance misses Wall Streets expectations

Shares of Carvana fell drastically during after-hours trading Wednesday after the company reported full-year guidance that failed to meet some of Wall Street’s expectations for the auto retailer.

Carvana’s stock fell by more than 20% shortly after the company reported its second-quarter results and guiding for earnings of between $2.7 billion and $3 billion this year. The stock recovered some of those losses, but was still trading down roughly 10% before the company’s earnings call with analysts at 5:30 p.m. ET.

The guidance was lower than analyst expectations, which included forecasts of $3 billion to $3.2 billion from Deutsche Bank and $4.45 billion from Morgan Stanley.

Here’s how the company performed in the second quarter, compared with average estimates compiled by LSEG:

Earnings per share: 42 cents vs. 41 cents expected

42 cents vs. 41 cents expected Revenue: $7.38 billion vs. $6.91 billion expected

While topping Wall Street’s EPS and revenue estimates during the second quarter, Carvana’s total gross profit per unit, which is closely watched by investors, was down by roughly 6% and below some analyst expectations.

The guidance means the company expects a relatively flat second half of the year compared with the first six months, with between $1.3 billion and $1.6 billion in adjusted earnings during the second half of this year. Such results would easily top Carvana’s record $2.2 billion in adjusted earnings from 2025.

The new guidance follows the company reporting $1.4 billion in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization during the first half of this year, including a record $769 million during the second quarter that slightly topped LSEG estimates.

Carvana’s second-quarter results included net income of $513 million, up $205 million from a year earlier and a 38% increase in vehicle sales to 197,325 units from April through June.