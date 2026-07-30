George Clooney and Amal Clooney Evacuate Home in France Due to Wildfires

Amal Clooney Shares How Her Life Has Changed During George Clooney Marriage in Rare Personal Update

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are facing an unimaginable situation.

Amid devastating wildfires spreading across Europe, the couple and their 9-year-old twins Alexander and Ella have evacuated their family home located in Brignoles, a town in the Provence-Alpes-CÃ´te d’Azur region of southeastern France.

“At this point we have no idea whether our beautiful home makes it through this terrible moment,” George shared in a letter addressed to Brignoles mayor Didier BrÃ©mond, which his rep confirmed to People. “As we evacuate Brignoles we want to emphasize 2 things, first we hope you and the people of our city are safe and second that Amal and I are committed to making sure that whatever happens to our village, we are part of this community and we'll be part of making it whole.”

The blazeâ€”which has burned an area four times the size of Parisâ€”has forced 220,000 people to leave their homes, per the AssociatedÂ Press, including the Clooneys and their neighbors. Â

The Oscar winner added, “We love Brignoles and our friends who live there.â€

Indeed, the Clooneys have set up roots in the French countryside. As George told Esquire last year, “We live on a farm in France.”