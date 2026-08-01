Ferrari CEO says he would not change anything about polarizing Luce EV debut

Ferrari unveiled the Ferrari Luce electric vehicle in the symbolic setting of the Vela di Calatrava, CittÃ dello Sport in Rome in May, 2026. (Ferrari S.p.a.)

Ferrari is pleased with the launch of the Luce all-electric vehicle despite significant criticism upon the car’s debut, according to CEO Benedetto Vigna.

He said Thursday that the famed Italian automaker “would not change anything” about the vehicle’s launch this spring, which caused a notable decline in Ferrari shares amid negative reactions to the car, including from former Ferrari executive Luca di Montezemolo.

“I would not change anything in the launch of [Luce]. We are very pleased about what has been done,” Vigna told reporters during a call to discuss Ferrari’s second-quarter results.

Vigna declined to disclose orders or expected sales for the 550,000 euro (roughly $640,000) Luce, but the company, which sold 13,640 vehicles last year, said its order books are full through 2027.

The Financial Times reported Wednesday that Ferrari aimed to sell â just under 500 units of the Luce â€‹model this year, and the quota was â€‹filled in less than two months after the car’s May 25 launch.