Fifa World Cup plans: Pressure builds on Gianni Infantino as Concacaf call for full review

The fallout from the plans means Infantino is now under immense pressure as he seeks re-election for a fourth term as president at the Fifa Congress in March.

Uefa were the first major governing body to react to Infantino’s decision to drop the investment plans, saying the Swiss had failed to deliver on his promises.

“The current Fifa leadership has not only lost Uefa’s confidence but also that of many other members of the football family,” Uefa’s statement read.

“When Gianni Infantino asked for the trust and the votes of Fifa’s member associations to elect him as their president in 2016, he said, ‘Of course we have to be transparent’.

“He told the assembled stakeholders, ‘The money of Fifa is your money. It’s not the money of the Fifa president. You are the national associations and the money of Fifa has to serve for the development of football and not for anything else’.

“On both these promises, he has failed to deliver. The shabby, back room, opaque deal he hatched and tried to force through was anything but transparent.”

Later on Saturday, Concacaf joined Uefa in criticising Fifa leadership and said “accountability cannot be optional”.

“When people entrusted with protecting the game conclude they can no longer do so from within, the football family is entitled to ask how such a proposal was allowed to proceed and who bears responsibility for it,” a Concacaf statement read.

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham – the first leader of a major country to call on Infantino to resign – said Fifa made “the right decision” to back down.

Qatar’s football association became the first body to publicly back Infantino, despite welcoming his decision to scrap the investment plans.

“While the proposal had merit, we applaud the wisdom behind prioritising unity among member associations,” said Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani, president of the Qatar FA.

“The Qatar FA fully supports president Infantino’s efforts to continue growing and strengthening the game globally.”

The decision to host the 2022 World Cup in Qatar was controversial given the country’s human rights record and treatment of LGBTQ+ people.

On the eve of the tournament four years, Infantino defended Qatar and said European countries should apologise for acts committed in their own histories, rather than focusing on migrant workers’ issues in Qatar.